Pakistan introduces short-term Hajj facility for intended pilgrims

ISLAMABAD - Aneeq Ahmed, the caretaker federal minister for religious affairs and interfaith harmony, has said that Pakistani pilgrims would have the best possible Hajj this year, with never-before-seen amenities.

Addressing the start of the training session for pilgrims at Darul Hajj Haji Camp on Wednesday, he announced that during Hajj, all women would receive Abayas, adorned with the Pakistani flag.

Selected through a transparent system, the minister said fortunate pilgrims were chosen via a draw, and their training began on February 12.

He said that Hajj pilgrims were the guests of Allah and a true ambassador of Pakistan, which would be facilitated with advance faculties.

This year’s Hajj would be exemplary for Pakistani pilgrims, offering facilities that were not available in the past, he added.

Responding to a question, the minister said that for the first time in the country’s history, a short-term Hajj facility is being provided in Pakistan.

Every pilgrim would be given a green suit-case containing a QR code to prevent any loss of belongings. The Hajj pilgrims would also be provided with a free SIM containing 180 international calling minutes and 7GB data to facilitate easy communication with their loved-ones.

Additionally, for the first time this year, women in Pakistan would receive free Abayas, adorned with the Pakistani flag, contributing to the country’s identity. Aneeq Ahmed urged Hajj pilgrims to pray for well-being, prosperity, and elevation of the nation during the pilgrimage rituals.