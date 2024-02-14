Search

ad
Pakistan

Pakistan introduces short-term Hajj facility for intended pilgrims

Web Desk
08:53 PM | 14 Feb, 2024
Pakistan introduces short-term Hajj facility for intended pilgrims
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD - Aneeq Ahmed, the caretaker federal minister for religious affairs and interfaith harmony, has said that Pakistani pilgrims would have the best possible Hajj this year, with never-before-seen amenities.

Addressing the start of the training session for pilgrims at Darul Hajj Haji Camp on Wednesday, he announced that during Hajj, all women would receive Abayas, adorned with the Pakistani flag.

Selected through a transparent system, the minister said fortunate pilgrims were chosen via a draw, and their training began on February 12.

He said that Hajj pilgrims were the guests of Allah and a true ambassador of Pakistan, which would be facilitated with advance faculties.

This year’s Hajj would be exemplary for Pakistani pilgrims, offering facilities that were not available in the past, he added.

Responding to a question, the minister said that for the first time in the country’s history, a short-term Hajj facility is being provided in Pakistan.

Every pilgrim would be given a green suit-case containing a QR code to prevent any loss of belongings. The Hajj pilgrims would also be provided with a free SIM containing 180 international calling minutes and 7GB data to facilitate easy communication with their loved-ones.

Additionally, for the first time this year, women in Pakistan would receive free Abayas, adorned with the Pakistani flag, contributing to the country’s identity. Aneeq Ahmed urged Hajj pilgrims to pray for well-being, prosperity, and elevation of the nation during the pilgrimage rituals.

Hajj 2024: Check draw results for govt Hajj scheme

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

08:53 PM | 14 Feb, 2024

Pakistan introduces short-term Hajj facility for intended pilgrims

08:11 PM | 14 Feb, 2024

When will election for new PM be held in Pakistan?

06:08 PM | 14 Feb, 2024

Future Fest announces Pakistan's biggest shopping expo on the last 10 ...

05:27 PM | 14 Feb, 2024

JUI-F rejects election 2024 results, decides to sit on opposition ...

04:28 PM | 14 Feb, 2024

'Program war gaya': Why is PML-N angry with the ride-sharing company ...

03:18 PM | 14 Feb, 2024

Election 2024: JI refuses to forge alliance with PTI to form govt

Pakistan

01:34 AM | 13 Feb, 2024

Woman 'commits suicide' by jumping from Goldcrest Mall in DHA ...

06:54 PM | 12 Feb, 2024

PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur’s father dies of heart attack 

09:55 PM | 12 Feb, 2024

Former PTI MPA Chaudhary Adnan shot dead in Rawalpindi

12:40 PM | 14 Feb, 2024

Islamabad, Rawalpindi Weather Update: Check forecast for twin cities ...

06:52 PM | 13 Feb, 2024

Election 2024: JI loses all three KP Assembly seats in vote recount

08:18 PM | 13 Feb, 2024

‘Watching the PTV in jail is worst punishment for me,’ says Imran ...

Advertisement

Latest

08:53 PM | 14 Feb, 2024

Pakistan introduces short-term Hajj facility for intended pilgrims

Gold & Silver Rate

03:30 PM | 14 Feb, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs3,500 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 14 Feb 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in the open market on February 14, 2024 (Wednesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.4 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 301.5 for buying and 304.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 14 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.4 282.4
Euro EUR 301.5 304.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.5 75.3
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.08 751.08
Canadian Dollar CAD 206.5 208.5
China Yuan CNY 38.84 39.24
Danish Krone DKK 40.38 40.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.74 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.43 916.43
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.21 59.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.12 173.12
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 725.67 733.67
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.85 27.15
Swiss Franc CHF 318.94 321.44
Thai Bhat THB 7.93 8.08

Horoscope

08:23 AM | 14 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 14th Feb 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: