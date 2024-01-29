Search

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Aamir Tariq
29 Jan, 2024
Sher Afzal Marwat is a lawyer and currently serving as Senior Vice President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). He has been representing PTI Chairman Imran Khan in various courts as his legal advisor.

Personal life and educational background 

Sher Afzal Marwat was born on 4th April 1971. He got his education from Government Degree College Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Later, he enrolled in the LLB program at the University of Peshawar. Subsequently, he went to the United Kingdom, where he successfully earned an LLM degree from Cardiff University.

Professional career 

Sher Afzal Marwat started his legal career after completing his education. Earlier, he served as a Civil Judge at the Peshawar District Courts in 2004. Before joining the Supreme Court, he held the position of Civil Judge in the District Judiciary of Khyber Pukhtunkhwa under the Peshawar High Court (PHC). Afterward, he returned to legal practice. 

In 2018, he joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), where he assumed responsibility for the party’s legal affairs. 

PTI legal team 

Sher Afzal Marwat is a key member of the core committee of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). He leads the party’s legal team, overseeing various legal matters.

Distinguished status in PTI 

Sher Afzal Marwat had been a strong and conscious political activist. Before joining PTI on 16th April 2018, he was affiliated with the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) from 2008 until 15 October 2017. He left the party as the top leadership did not pay him respect.

Performance in 2018 general elections 

Sher Afzal Marwat also participated in 2018 general elections as an independent candidate. He contested the election from NA-36 Lakki Marwat and PK-91 Lakki Marwat-I. Unfortunately, he could only get 92 and 33 votes from NA-36, PK-91, respectively. 

Elections 2024

Sher Azfal Marwat is contesting as an independent candidate from NA-41, Lakki Marwat.

Scuffle with PML-N leader during TV show

Sher Afzal Marwat remained in limelight after a scuffle with PML N leader in a live show. On 27th September 2023, during a live TV program hosted by Javed Chaudhry, Sher Afzal Marwat argued with PML(N) senator Afnan Ullah Khan. The argument raised to a physical fight, with Marwat initially hitting Afnan Ullah Khan. 

According to the program's host, Javed Chaudhry, Sher Afzal Marwat threw the first punch. After some times, Marwat found himself on the floor, and Afnanullah proceeded to mount him, delivering a series of punches to Marwat's face. 

Later, Afnanullah proceeded to file an FIR against Marwat for initiating the fight. 

Arrest of Sher Afzal Marwat 

Sher Afzal Marwat was arrested on 14th December 2023 when he was leaving the Lahore High Court premises after attending a lawyers' convention of Lahore High Court Bar Association. Later, the Lahore deputy commissioner issued a 30-day detention order for Sher Afzal. He was transferred to Kot Lakhpat Jail to serve the designated detention period. Subsequently, the Lahore High Court ordered the administration to immediately release the lawyer on 18th December 2023.

FIRs registered against Sher Afzal Marwat 

Sher Afzal Marwat has also confronted several FIRs. 

A FIR was registered against PTI Senior Vice President for organising a worker’s convention in Swabi. In October 2023, a case was lodged against him in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for provoking the public against state institutions through social media. The charges against him framed under sections 120-B and 153-A of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Aamir Tariq

