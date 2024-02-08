Fazlur Rehman is Pakistani right wing politician and the current President of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F). He is also Secretary General of MMAP.

Early Life, Education and Children

Fazlur Rehman was born 19th June 1953 in Abdul Khel, D.I Khan. He is originally from the Abdulkhel Banyala area in Dera Ismail Khan District of North-West Frontier Province, Pakistan. He did post graduation in Political Science, IR and Religious Affairs and started his teaching career. Later, he served as Principal of Jamia-al-Maroof Sharia. He is the father of three sons and three daughters. Being Politician, he has travelled to several countries within Asia, Europe and Africa.

Pakistan’s Seasoned Parliamentarian

Fazlur Rehman has served as MNA in Pakistan Parliament during various Govts. In Past, he has also served as Chairman Foreign Affairs Committee of the National Assembly. He was selected as Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly of Pakistan by the Speaker of the Assembly on May 25, 2004. He previously served as Leader of the Opposition from 2004 to 2007. He had been a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan between 1988 and May 2018. He remained in that post till his resignation from the assembly in 2007.He also served as Chairman of Kashmir Affairs Committee of the National Assembly of Pakistan.

Mufti Mahmood's heir

Fazlur Rahman is the son of the former Chief Minister of North-West Frontier Province Maulana Mufti Mahmud. Mufti Mahmud was a political leader of the Jamiat-ul-ulamai-Hind before 1947 in united India. But he is a complete contrast with his father behavior. It was because of the family’s mass public support and large vote bank in the Dera Ismail Khan constituency that Mufti Mahmood was the only leader in Pakistan who had defeated the invincible Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto in the 1970 general elections.

Political Journey of Fazl-ur-Rehman

Fazlur Rahman has been beneficiary of conventional politics as he has mass public support from native area of Dera Ismail Khan. Since 1988 from his national assembly constituency, NA-18, he won two times with convincing margins. Later, he lost in 1990 and 1997 due to allegedly rigged elections.

Expertise in Politics of Alliance

Fazlur Rahman’s politics has been characterized with alliance and split mandate. He had been nearest supporter of PML N and PPP in the past elections.

Current Status of Fazlur Rehman

Fazlur Rehman is regarded by some as an opportunist posing as an Islamic leader. He is often mocked by the name of “Maulana Diesel” in the past government of Benazir Bhutto due to his alleged involvement in diesel permits and making huge sums of money.

Member of National Assembly of Pakistan

Fazlur Rehman has been elected to National Assembly on multiple occasions. He was appointed as Chairman of the parliamentary committee on foreign affairs in the second government of Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto. He was Leader of the Opposition between 2004–2007, as he was leading a sizable contingent of opposition parliamentarians.

Contesting 2024 Election

Fazlur Rehman is contesting in 2024 general elections from the NA-44 constituency. He has been a pivotal character in our political settings.