Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

12:20 PM | 20 Jan, 2024
Sana Javed: Here's all you need to know about Shoaib Malik's third wife
Sana Javed is a well-known Pakistani actress, a performer at heart, who gained much admiration and appreciation ever since she rose to the pinnacle of fame, and the diva again appeared in news after tying the knot with Pakistani actor Shoaib Malik.

The Khaani star married Shoaib Malik amidst rumours of divorce with singer Umair Jaswal. In October 2020, she married Umair Jaswal in private Nikah ceremony at her home in Karachi, but later separated.

On Jan 20, 2024, Sana and Shoaib took to social media and shared the photos of Nikah Ceremony. The duo’s dating gossip started when the 41-year-old wished later on her birthday last year.

Sana Javed

The showbiz star made her debut in 2012 with soap opera Shehr-e-Zaat, playing lead. She came into limelight after playing the main lead in the romantic drama Khaani opposite Feroze Khan for which she received a nomination at Lux Style Awards.

She garnered praise for her hit projects Ruswai, Dunk, and Zara Yaad Kar. She then appeare din Mehrunisa V Lub U and what followed was Rangreza.

A close friend of TV show host Fahad Mustafa, Sana also appeared in Ramadan special reality show on private news channel. The actor also appeared in telefilms including Dino Ki Dulhaniya, Behadd, Shareek-e-Hayat, and I Love You Zada.

Sana Javed Controversy

Last year, Sana made headlines as makeup artists and some actors accused her of being unprofessional and mean to crew members.

The diva then started a legal battle against those who hurled accusations. Later, FIA’s cyber crime wing chief said the defamation case filed by actor Sana Javed against makeup artists was closed.

