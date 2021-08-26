Bilal Maqsood slams lavish wedding decor while complimenting Junaid Safdar

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz's son Junaid Safdar became a national crush as his singing video at his nikkah ceremony spread like wildfire on the internet.

Needless to say, netizens rained the groom with comments of adoration and praises over his smashing singing video where he is seen crooning the famous Bollywood song 'Kya hua tera waada'.

Jumping onto the bandwagon, many stars and public figures expressed their amazement at Junaid's melodious voice, regardless of their political affiliations.

Even Pakistani guitarist Bilal Maqsood couldn't resist praising the grandson of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif but the compliment came with a sassy tone.

The founding member of Strings was enthralled by Junaid Safdar, however, the lavish decor arrangements did not go down well with him as he thinks it was probably paid for with taxpayers money.

Turning to his Instagram story, Maqsood wrote, “Some of the flowers in the background might be from my tax money. But I have to give this guy full marks for his singing.”

Dividing the internet, people had a lot to say about Bilal's comment. Model-actor Areeba Habib was least impressed with the singer's observation and replied,

"We are still paying taxes with zero return. But, phir bhi dil hai Pakistani [After all, my heart is Pakistani]."

Further, she asked Maqsood to "be positive" and not "drag kids into this."

The highly-anticipated Nikkah ceremony of Junaid Safdar was held in London on Sunday. He tied the knot with Ayesha Saif Khan at The Lanesborough.