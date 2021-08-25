Junaid Safdar stuns everyone with singing skills at his wedding (VIDEO)

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar has stunned everyone with his melodious voice at his wedding ceremony in London.

A video is making rounds on the internet platforms showing Junaid Safdar enthralling the audience with his soulful voice during his nikah ceremony.

Junaid has tied the knot with Ayesha Saif Khan, daughter of former NAB chairman Saifur Rehman who is currently living in exile in Doha, Qatar. The ceremony took place at the Lanesborough Hotel in London.

As Junaid’s parents, Maryam Nawaz and Safdar Awan, could not make it to London to attend their son’s wedding ceremony due to the corruption cases they were facing in Pakistan, his grandfather Nawaz Sharif attended the ceremony and filled the gap.

Maryam and Safdar attended the ceremony through video link.

Nawaz Sharif arrives for Junaid Safdar’s nikkah event at the Lanesborough Hotel pic.twitter.com/nV6S08jLWX — Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) August 22, 2021

However, Maryam posted some pictures from the event with best wishes for the couple.

اللّہ ہمیشہ خوش اور آباد رکھے ♥️🤲🏼 pic.twitter.com/AJTUzxl2xQ — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) August 22, 2021