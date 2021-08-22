Maryam Nawaz’s son gets married amid clashes outside London hotel

As wedding ceremony of Junaid Safdar, son of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz, was under way at Lanesborough, one of the most expensive 5-star hotels located on the Hyde Park Corner in Knightsbridge, some people gathered outside the hall and staged a protest against the Sharif Family.

Junaid has tied the knot with Ayesha Saif Khan, daughter of former NAB chairman Saifur Rehman who is currently living in exile in Doha, Qatar.

Speaking to the camera, one of the protesters said the Sharif Family was spending Pakistan’s stolen money on the wedding ceremony. He said that Junaid Safdar’s father Captain (Retd) Safdar said he was getting just 1500 riyal salary and his mother Maryam said she had no property inside or outside Pakistan and that she was living with her father, but checking the level of spending on the wedding ceremony. He said that some people from the Sharif Family physically attacked the protesters to disperse them.

The man who was protesting outside the hall where former PM of Pak Nawaz Sharif is attending a nikkah ceremony of Junaid Safdar. pic.twitter.com/GaivBmaCCz — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) August 22, 2021

The protesting man criticised representatives of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in London for not reaching the venue of Junaid Safdar’s wedding to lodge their protest. He said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had more than 400 properties in London, but he could not justify the ownership of even a single property. He said that Sharif had been living in the United Kingdom for two years despite his conviction in Pakistan.

Another protesting man reported to the police that some people from the PML-N pushed him down on the road and hit his son in the face.

🚔👮 Police called at the ceremony of the Nikkah of #JunaidSafdar after clashes between PTI & PML-N workers outside the Lanesborough Hotel ! pic.twitter.com/dxgTGoKPZA — Showbiz & News (@ShowbizAndNewz) August 22, 2021

A woman from the PML-N side however took the protesters head on and asked them why were they spoiling a family function of the Sharif Family? While arguing with a protesting woman, she told her to “get lost”.

⚠️🔴 #Exclusive: Should politics allow on Family functions?



Arguments between PTI & PML-N workers outsit Lanesborough Hotel London where #JunaidSafdar Nikkah ceremony is happening right now. pic.twitter.com/VY5RBvXkUG — Showbiz & News (@ShowbizAndNewz) August 22, 2021

As Junaid’s parents, Maryam and Safdar, could not make it to London to attend their son’s wedding ceremony due to the corruption cases they were facing in Pakistan, his grandfather, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, attended the ceremony and filled the gap.

Nawaz Sharif arrives for Junaid Safdar’s nikkah event at the Lanesborough Hotel pic.twitter.com/nV6S08jLWX — Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) August 22, 2021

However, Maryam posted some pictures from the event early Monday morning with best wishes for the couple.

اللّہ ہمیشہ خوش اور آباد رکھے ♥️🤲🏼 pic.twitter.com/AJTUzxl2xQ — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) August 22, 2021

Earlier, Maryam Nawaz revealed she would not seek permission from the government to travel abroad on this auspicious occasion. PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz was placed on the ECL along with her father in 2018 following their conviction in the Avenfield case.

I was in jail when my beloved mother passed away and now I won’t be able to share my son’s happiness, but, I will NOT make any request to this government for travel abroad. I leave the matter to Almighty Allah. https://t.co/hNXBSpa7yB — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) August 11, 2021

The grandson of PML-N supremo, Junaid Safdar, holds a Masters in International Relations from the London School of Economics as well as in Global Governance and Ethics from the University College in London.