IT Ministry Jobs in Pakistan 2025; Check requirement and Apply Online

ISLAMABAD – Minitry of IT announced high-profile job opening for position of Research Fellow. The new role comes with a decent package of up to Rs5lac per month as officials are looking for top-tier professionals.

The new positions are part of the Special Professional Pay Scale (SPPS-IV), designed for individuals with strong academic background and hands-on experience in the telecom and ICT sectors.

Who Can Apply

Applicants must possess at least 16 years of education or Master’s degree in fields such as Computer Science, Information Technology, Telecommunications, Software Engineering, Information Management Systems, or related disciplines.

Degrees must be obtained from universities recognized by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan or from reputable international institutions.

Requirements

To qualify, candidates must have a minimum of three years of relevant experience, particularly in areas such as:

Developing and analyzing key performance indicators (KPIs) in the telecom industry.

Engagement with domestic and international telecom stakeholders.

Knowledge of telecom regulations, frameworks, and policy-making.

Data analysis, statistical reporting, and public presentation skills.

Team collaboration and policy brief preparation.

Salary

The position offers a negotiable monthly salary of up to Rs500,000 (all-inclusive) under the SPPS-IV scale. The initial contract will span two years, with the possibility of a two-year extension based on the individual’s performance and organizational needs.

Ministry said this opportunity is ideal for professionals eager to contribute to national policy development and help shape the future of Pakistan’s telecom sector.

Application Process

Interested candidates are encouraged to submit their applications by following the official procedure outlined by the Ministry. All submissions must be made within the prescribed deadline.