How many Employees did Microsoft Lay Off in Pakistan after shutting down operations?

ISLAMABAD – Microsoft closed official operations in Pakistan, laying off five employees as part of its ongoing global restructuring strategy.

According to media reports, the tech giant will now manage its services for Pakistan through regional hubs and local partners. The company confirmed development in statement, noting that it remains committed to supporting Pakistani users via collaboration with regional teams and partners.

The company’s spokesperson said the decision is part of our global efforts to streamline operations and focus more on strategic priorities, including artificial intelligence.

The closure comes amid a broader workforce reduction. Just this week, Microsoft announced it would cut around 4% of its global staff around 9000 jobs after layoff of 6,000 employees in May.

IT and Telecom ministry commented said it reflects global shift in tech sector from traditional software deployment to cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) models.

Despite closure of its local office, Microsoft emphasized that it will continue its presence in the country through regional support and partner-led initiatives.