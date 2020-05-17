Flour Mills Association announces closure of mills in Punjab, KP and Balochistan
Web Desk
08:08 PM | 17 May, 2020
LAHORE - The Flour Mills Association (FMA) on Sunday announced the closure of mills in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan from Monday (tomorrow).

Asim Raza, FMA chairman, said the authorities were confiscating wheat during their raids and sealing the mills. He accused them of even taking away the quota of wheat.

During a media briefing, another FMA representative, Abdul Rauf Mukhtar said, “Cases are being lodged against mill owner”. “What would we grind if there was no wheat in mills,” Mukhtar questioned.

Earlier, province governments have tightened the screw on hoarders and profiteers after a recent hike in flour prices in the country.

A good number of people have been arrested in recent raids for hoarding thousands of mounds of wheat.

