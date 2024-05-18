Search

Pakistan

Sindh Police’s Special Security Unit (SSU) announces new jobs

Web Desk
08:55 PM | 18 May, 2024
jobs in Sindh Police
Source: File photo
Sindh Police’s Special Security Unit (SSU) announces new jobs
jobs in Sindh Police
Sindh Police’s Special Security Unit (SSU) announces new jobs

The Sindh Police's Special Security Unit (SSU) has announced a variety of job opportunities for residents of Sindh. If you are a resident of Sindh, physically fit, and well-educated, consider applying for these exciting career opportunities in 2024.

SSU Sindh Police Jobs 2024 Details

Department Name: SSU Sindh Police

Publishing Date: 15 May 2024

Job Location: Sindh, Pakistan

Qualifications: Matric to Master

Number of Positions: 1500+

Gender: Male/Female

Salary: 50,000 to 100,000 PKR/Month

Last Date to Apply: 28 May 2024

Application Portal: STS Portal

SSU Police Jobs Eligibility Criteria

General Positions (Police Constables and Driver Police Constables)

Qualification: Matric from a recognized Board for Police Constables.

Matric with a valid Motor Car Driving License for Driver Police Constables.

Age Limit: 18-28 years

Physical Fitness: Male: Chest: 33” x 34.5” (with 1.5” expansion)

Height: 5’-6”

Running: 1.6 km in 8 minutes

Female: Height: 5’-2”

Running: 1.6 km in 14 minutes

Civilian/Class IV Staff

Positions: Skilled: Mason, Plumber, Tailor Master, Painter, Carpenter, Denter, Auto Mechanic

Entry-Level: Naib Qasid, Barber, Cook, Waiter, Sanitary Worker

Qualification: Preferably literate to primary/middle/8th class pass with relevant experience.

Age Limit: 18-28 years

Junior Clerk

Qualification: Intermediate from a recognized Board

Certificate in MS Office from a recognized Institute

Typing speed of 30 words per minute in English

Age Limit: 18-28 years

Required Documents

Applicants need to upload:

CNIC

Domicile

PRC (Form-D)

Recent photograph

Matriculation certificate

Intermediate mark sheet (for Junior Clerk)

LTV License (for Driver Police Constables)

How to Apply for SSU Sindh Police Jobs 2024

Visit the Official Portal:Go to the STS Portal to apply online.

Download the Challan Form: After submitting the online application, download the system-generated challan of Rs. 1500 and deposit it in any branch of ABL Bank Ltd.

Complete the Application Form: Fill out the application form online and submit the required documents as specified.

Submit the Form: Ensure all documents are uploaded correctly. Incomplete applications will not be entertained.

Important Notes

15% quota reserved for women and 5% quota for minorities.

Age relaxation of up to 15 years in the upper age limit will be given as per government policy.

No TA/DA will be provided for the test/interview.

Applications must be submitted before the last date; late submissions will not be entertained.

Joining the SSU means being part of Pakistan’s first and only ISO Certified Police Organization. The Sindh Police offers a fulfilling professional career dedicated to serving and protecting the community.

Apply Now for Sindh Police SSU Jobs 2024!

Sindh Police announce jobs to hire Assistant Sub-Inspectors

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

10:35 PM | 18 May, 2024

Dar, Amir Muqam to visit Kyrgyzstan after Bishkek mob violence ...

09:25 PM | 18 May, 2024

Justice Munib Akhtar sworn in as acting chief justice of Pakistan in ...

08:55 PM | 18 May, 2024

Sindh Police’s Special Security Unit (SSU) announces new jobs

08:37 PM | 18 May, 2024

PIA's Toronto-bound flight encounters 'technical fault', diverted to ...

07:35 PM | 18 May, 2024

Heatwaves in Pakistan 2024: Key facts and safety tips

06:03 PM | 18 May, 2024

Karachi establishes heat stroke wards amid heatwave warning

Pakistan

12:15 PM | 16 May, 2024

Imran Khan's first photo from Adiala Jail goes viral

08:47 AM | 16 May, 2024

No live stream as Imran Khan appears before SC via video link in NAB ...

11:35 PM | 16 May, 2024

Mohsin Naqvi opens up about wife's properties in Dubai and UK

12:15 PM | 17 May, 2024

CM Maryam Nawaz now dons Elite Police uniform during passing-out ...

06:25 PM | 16 May, 2024

Balochistan CM apologises to Mahira Khan over literature festival ...

09:14 AM | 16 May, 2024

Power Minister Leghari shares update on Solar Net Metering Taxation ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:35 PM | 18 May, 2024

Dar, Amir Muqam to visit Kyrgyzstan after Bishkek mob violence against Pakistani students

Gold & Silver

02:49 PM | 18 May, 2024

Gold price up by Rs3,100 per tola in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 18 May 2024 Forex Rates

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 18, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.35 for selling.

Euro stands at 297 for buying and 299.5 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 18 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 280.35
Euro EUR 297 299.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348.5 352
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.25
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.77 755.77
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.49 38.89
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.96 36.31
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 913.28 922.28
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.69 59.29
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.45 171.45
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.67 25.97
Omani Riyal OMR 730.59 738.59
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.41 77.11
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 25.67 25.97
Swiss Franc CHF 309.01 311.51
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: