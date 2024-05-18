Sindh Police’s Special Security Unit (SSU) announces new jobs

The Sindh Police's Special Security Unit (SSU) has announced a variety of job opportunities for residents of Sindh. If you are a resident of Sindh, physically fit, and well-educated, consider applying for these exciting career opportunities in 2024.
Department Name: SSU Sindh Police
Publishing Date: 15 May 2024
Job Location: Sindh, Pakistan
Qualifications: Matric to Master
Number of Positions: 1500+
Gender: Male/Female
Salary: 50,000 to 100,000 PKR/Month
Last Date to Apply: 28 May 2024
Application Portal: STS Portal
General Positions (Police Constables and Driver Police Constables)
Qualification: Matric from a recognized Board for Police Constables.
Matric with a valid Motor Car Driving License for Driver Police Constables.
Age Limit: 18-28 years
Physical Fitness: Male: Chest: 33” x 34.5” (with 1.5” expansion)
Height: 5’-6”
Running: 1.6 km in 8 minutes
Female: Height: 5’-2”
Running: 1.6 km in 14 minutes
Positions: Skilled: Mason, Plumber, Tailor Master, Painter, Carpenter, Denter, Auto Mechanic
Entry-Level: Naib Qasid, Barber, Cook, Waiter, Sanitary Worker
Qualification: Preferably literate to primary/middle/8th class pass with relevant experience.
Age Limit: 18-28 years
Qualification: Intermediate from a recognized Board
Certificate in MS Office from a recognized Institute
Typing speed of 30 words per minute in English
Age Limit: 18-28 years
Applicants need to upload:
CNIC
Domicile
PRC (Form-D)
Recent photograph
Matriculation certificate
Intermediate mark sheet (for Junior Clerk)
LTV License (for Driver Police Constables)
Visit the Official Portal:Go to the STS Portal to apply online.
Download the Challan Form: After submitting the online application, download the system-generated challan of Rs. 1500 and deposit it in any branch of ABL Bank Ltd.
Complete the Application Form: Fill out the application form online and submit the required documents as specified.
Submit the Form: Ensure all documents are uploaded correctly. Incomplete applications will not be entertained.
15% quota reserved for women and 5% quota for minorities.
Age relaxation of up to 15 years in the upper age limit will be given as per government policy.
No TA/DA will be provided for the test/interview.
Applications must be submitted before the last date; late submissions will not be entertained.
Joining the SSU means being part of Pakistan’s first and only ISO Certified Police Organization. The Sindh Police offers a fulfilling professional career dedicated to serving and protecting the community.
Apply Now for Sindh Police SSU Jobs 2024!
