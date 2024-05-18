Sindh Police’s Special Security Unit (SSU) announces new jobs

The Sindh Police's Special Security Unit (SSU) has announced a variety of job opportunities for residents of Sindh. If you are a resident of Sindh, physically fit, and well-educated, consider applying for these exciting career opportunities in 2024.

SSU Sindh Police Jobs 2024 Details

Department Name: SSU Sindh Police

Publishing Date: 15 May 2024

Job Location: Sindh, Pakistan

Qualifications: Matric to Master

Number of Positions: 1500+

Gender: Male/Female

Salary: 50,000 to 100,000 PKR/Month

Last Date to Apply: 28 May 2024

Application Portal: STS Portal

SSU Police Jobs Eligibility Criteria

General Positions (Police Constables and Driver Police Constables)

Qualification: Matric from a recognized Board for Police Constables.

Matric with a valid Motor Car Driving License for Driver Police Constables.

Age Limit: 18-28 years

Physical Fitness: Male: Chest: 33” x 34.5” (with 1.5” expansion)

Height: 5’-6”

Running: 1.6 km in 8 minutes

Female: Height: 5’-2”

Running: 1.6 km in 14 minutes

Civilian/Class IV Staff

Positions: Skilled: Mason, Plumber, Tailor Master, Painter, Carpenter, Denter, Auto Mechanic

Entry-Level: Naib Qasid, Barber, Cook, Waiter, Sanitary Worker

Qualification: Preferably literate to primary/middle/8th class pass with relevant experience.

Age Limit: 18-28 years

Junior Clerk

Qualification: Intermediate from a recognized Board

Certificate in MS Office from a recognized Institute

Typing speed of 30 words per minute in English

Age Limit: 18-28 years

Required Documents

Applicants need to upload:

CNIC

Domicile

PRC (Form-D)

Recent photograph

Matriculation certificate

Intermediate mark sheet (for Junior Clerk)

LTV License (for Driver Police Constables)

How to Apply for SSU Sindh Police Jobs 2024

Visit the Official Portal:Go to the STS Portal to apply online.

Download the Challan Form: After submitting the online application, download the system-generated challan of Rs. 1500 and deposit it in any branch of ABL Bank Ltd.

Complete the Application Form: Fill out the application form online and submit the required documents as specified.

Submit the Form: Ensure all documents are uploaded correctly. Incomplete applications will not be entertained.

Important Notes

15% quota reserved for women and 5% quota for minorities.

Age relaxation of up to 15 years in the upper age limit will be given as per government policy.

No TA/DA will be provided for the test/interview.

Applications must be submitted before the last date; late submissions will not be entertained.

Joining the SSU means being part of Pakistan’s first and only ISO Certified Police Organization. The Sindh Police offers a fulfilling professional career dedicated to serving and protecting the community.

Apply Now for Sindh Police SSU Jobs 2024!