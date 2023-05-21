Human Rights Watch calls on Pakistani authorities to stop crackdown on PTI supporters

ISLAMABAD – Human Rights Watch has called on Pakistani authorities to put an end to arbitrary arrests of PTI activists as the government tightened the noose against former ruling party leaders and activists who were involved in May 9 attacks.
Associate Asia Director of US-based organization denounced the mass arrest of Imran Khan supporters as she mentioned that over 4,000 people have been apprehended while scores of people have been charged under what she called vague and overbroad laws prohibiting rioting and creating threats to public order.
She further called on the incumbent government to release all those held for peaceful protest or supporting political opposition and respect the due process rights of all those held for riots and vandalism.
HRW said fundamental guarantees of peaceful protest and due process should not become casualties of political conflict in South Asian nation.
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir said the legal process to try the planners, instigators, abettors, and perpetrators of May 9 violence under the Pakistan Army Act and Official Secrets Act has begun.
COAS said this as he visited Jinnah House and an army installations in Lahore that were attacked and vandalised by people protesting against the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan by the Rangers on May 9.
Addressing garrison officers and soldiers at the Corps Headquarters, Gen Munir said that any action aimed at creating a wedge between the people and the army would be considered an anti-state act.
"Army draws its strength from people and any effort to create a wedge between the Army and the people of Pakistan is an act against the State which is neither tolerable nor condonable under any circumstances,” the army chief said.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 21, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|296.9
|300.15
|Euro
|EUR
|318
|321
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|366
|369
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80.5
|81.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.5
|79.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|194.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|777.88
|785.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|42.07
|42.45
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.7
|43.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.31
|37.66
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.56
|3.67
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.3
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|952.27
|961.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.03
|65.63
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|182.07
|184.08
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.57
|27.87
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|760.2
|768.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.35
|81.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.25
|28.55
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|326.82
|329.32
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.66
|8.81
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,250 on Sunday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,690.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Karachi
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Islamabad
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Peshawar
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Quetta
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Sialkot
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Attock
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Gujranwala
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Jehlum
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Multan
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Gujrat
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Nawabshah
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Chakwal
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Hyderabad
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Nowshehra
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Sargodha
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Faisalabad
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Mirpur
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
