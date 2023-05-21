Human Rights Watch calls on Pakistani authorities to stop crackdown on PTI supporters

ISLAMABAD – Human Rights Watch has called on Pakistani authorities to put an end to arbitrary arrests of PTI activists as the government tightened the noose against former ruling party leaders and activists who were involved in May 9 attacks.

Associate Asia Director of US-based organization denounced the mass arrest of Imran Khan supporters as she mentioned that over 4,000 people have been apprehended while scores of people have been charged under what she called vague and overbroad laws prohibiting rioting and creating threats to public order.

She further called on the incumbent government to release all those held for peaceful protest or supporting political opposition and respect the due process rights of all those held for riots and vandalism.

HRW said fundamental guarantees of peaceful protest and due process should not become casualties of political conflict in South Asian nation.

Army Chief vows no mercy for rioters and vandals

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir said the legal process to try the planners, instigators, abettors, and perpetrators of May 9 violence under the Pakistan Army Act and Official Secrets Act has begun.

COAS said this as he visited Jinnah House and an army installations in Lahore that were attacked and vandalised by people protesting against the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan by the Rangers on May 9.

Addressing garrison officers and soldiers at the Corps Headquarters, Gen Munir said that any action aimed at creating a wedge between the people and the army would be considered an anti-state act.

"Army draws its strength from people and any effort to create a wedge between the Army and the people of Pakistan is an act against the State which is neither tolerable nor condonable under any circumstances,” the army chief said.