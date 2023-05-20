Gen Asim visits Jinnah House, says process to try May 9 rioters under Army Act has begun

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir said on Saturday the legal process to try the planners, instigators, abettors and perpetrators of May 9 violence under the Pakistan Army Act and Official Secrets Act has begun.

The army chief said this as he visited Jinnah House and an army installation in Lahore that were attacked and vandalised by people protesting against the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan by the Rangers on May 9.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS was given a briefing about the events of May 9.

Addressing garrison officers and soldiers at the Corps Headquarters, Gen Munir said that any action aimed at creating a wedge between the people and the army would be considered an anti-state act.

"Army draws its strength from people and any effort to create a wedge between the Army and the people of Pakistan is an act against the State which is neither tolerable nor condonable under any circumstances,” the army chief said.

"Hostile and inimical forces and their abettors have been trying hard to create confusion through fake news and propaganda but all such designs of the enemy will be defeated with the support of the nation, InshAllah,” he added.

Later, Gen Munir visited the Services Hospital Lahore and inquired after Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Ali Nasir Rizvi who was injured in clashes between the police and the protesters on May 9.

Gen Munir visited Qurban Lines and met police officials. He paid tribute to the police martyrs, appreciated their professionalism and restraint they showed during May 9 riots. He assured army’s full support to the law enforcement agencies.

The COAS laid a wreath at Martyrs' Monument and paid tribute to the martyres who sacrificed their lives for the motherland.