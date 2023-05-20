Search

PakistanTop News

Gen Asim visits Jinnah House, says process to try May 9 rioters under Army Act has begun

Web Desk 10:25 PM | 20 May, 2023
Gen Asim visits Jinnah House, says process to try May 9 rioters under Army Act has begun
Source: ISPR

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir said on Saturday the legal process to try the planners, instigators, abettors and perpetrators of May 9 violence under the Pakistan Army Act and Official Secrets Act has begun.

The army chief said this as he visited Jinnah House and an army installation in Lahore that were attacked and vandalised by people protesting against the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan by the Rangers on May 9.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS was given a briefing about the events of May 9. 

Addressing garrison officers and soldiers at the Corps Headquarters, Gen Munir said that any action aimed at creating a wedge between the people and the army would be considered an anti-state act.

"Army draws its strength from people and any effort to create a wedge between the Army and the people of Pakistan is an act against the State which is neither tolerable nor condonable under any circumstances,” the army chief said.

"Hostile and inimical forces and their abettors have been trying hard to create confusion through fake news and propaganda but all such designs of the enemy will be defeated with the support of the nation, InshAllah,” he added.

Later, Gen Munir visited the Services Hospital Lahore and inquired after Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Ali Nasir Rizvi who was injured in clashes between the police and the protesters on May 9.

Gen Munir visited Qurban Lines and met police officials. He paid tribute to the police martyrs, appreciated their professionalism and restraint they showed during May 9 riots. He assured army’s full support to the law enforcement agencies.

The COAS laid a wreath at Martyrs' Monument and paid tribute to the martyres who sacrificed their lives for the motherland.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Has Imran Khan shared an AI-generated image to highlight police brutality on PTI women?

04:30 PM | 20 May, 2023

Former KP minister Hisham Inamullah Khan latest to leave PTI over May 9 vandalism

01:32 PM | 20 May, 2023

Sunni Ittehad Council leader Sahibzada Hamid Raza arrested for alleged participation in May 9 protests

02:05 PM | 20 May, 2023

Five Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 list for 2023

07:23 PM | 19 May, 2023

Former MNA Jai Parkash quits PTI over May 9 vandal attacks 

01:25 PM | 19 May, 2023

Imran Khan condemns attacks on military installations on May 9

09:47 AM | 19 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

This UAE airline is introducing free inflight wifi for everyone

11:22 PM | 20 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope – 20th May, 2023

09:03 AM | 20 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 20, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 20, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 296.9 300.15
Euro EUR 318 321
UK Pound Sterling GBP 366 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 80.5 81.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.5 79.3
Australian Dollar AUD 192.5 194.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 777.84 785.88
Canadian Dollar CAD 214 216.2
China Yuan CNY 42.08 42.47
Danish Krone DKK 42.7 43.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.31 37.66
Indian Rupee INR 3.56 3.67
Japanese Yen JPY 2.25 2.30
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 952.27 961.27
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.03 65.63
New Zealand Dollar NZD 182.07 184.07
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.57 27.88
Omani Riyal OMR 760.2 768.2
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 80.35 81.05
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 28.25 28.55
Swiss Franc CHF 326.82 329.32
Thai Bhat THB 8.66 8.81

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 20, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,500 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,190.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Karachi PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Islamabad PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Peshawar PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Quetta PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Sialkot PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Attock PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Gujranwala PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Jehlum PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Multan PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Bahawalpur PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Gujrat PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Nawabshah PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Chakwal PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Hyderabad PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Nowshehra PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Sargodha PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Faisalabad PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Mirpur PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: