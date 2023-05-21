Search

Pakistan

Khawaja Asif says attack on GHQ included in India’s anti-Pakistan objectives

01:13 PM | 21 May, 2023
Khawaja Asif says attack on GHQ included in India’s anti-Pakistan objectives
Source: File Photo

SIALKOT – Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Sunday hit out at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for targeting the military installations during May 9 protests, saying the attack on General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi was one of the India’s anti-Pakistani goals. 

The minister was addressing a rally carried out in Sialkot to express solidarity with the armed forces. He said PTI chief Imran khan had provoked the attacks just to get into power. He said Pakistan's existence was attacked on May 9. 

He regretted how the families of those martyred while protecting the country would have felt when the monuments were vandalised. "I never doubt anyone's loyalty to country but I doubt the intentions of those who launched attacks on May 9," he said.

He said that people used to visit the martyrs monument to pay tribute them over their bravery in defeating Indian army. 

Without naming anyone, he said a political leader wanted to target the armed forces of Pakistan in the current situation, adding that external elements were also being included in it. 

He urged the people to express their love for the armed forces and condemn what happened on May 9.

He said that the Pakistan Army was still standing firm like a mountain today, while the soldiers were sacrificing their lives for the country. 

On May 9, the PTI protesters staged violent protests in various cities, including Lahore and Peshawar, following the arrest of party Chairman Imran Khan by NAB in the Al-Qadir Trust case. The angry workers ransacked public properties, including military installations in Lahore and Radio Pakistan building in Peshawar. They also vandalised memorial sites during the protests. 

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 21, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 21, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 296.9 300.15
Euro EUR 318 321
UK Pound Sterling GBP 366 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 80.5 81.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.5 79.3
Australian Dollar AUD 192.5 194.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 777.88 785.89
Canadian Dollar CAD 214 216.2
China Yuan CNY 42.07 42.45
Danish Krone DKK 42.7 43.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.31 37.66
Indian Rupee INR 3.56 3.67
Japanese Yen JPY 2.25 2.3
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 952.27 961.27
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.03 65.63
New Zealand Dollar NZD 182.07 184.08
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.57 27.87
Omani Riyal OMR 760.2 768.2
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 80.35 81.05
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 28.25 28.55
Swiss Franc CHF 326.82 329.32
Thai Bhat THB 8.66 8.81

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 21, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,250 on Sunday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,690.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Karachi PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Islamabad PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Peshawar PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Quetta PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Sialkot PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Attock PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Gujranwala PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Jehlum PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Multan PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Bahawalpur PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Gujrat PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Nawabshah PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Chakwal PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Hyderabad PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Nowshehra PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Sargodha PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Faisalabad PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Mirpur PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550

