Khawaja Asif says attack on GHQ included in India’s anti-Pakistan objectives

SIALKOT – Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Sunday hit out at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for targeting the military installations during May 9 protests, saying the attack on General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi was one of the India’s anti-Pakistani goals.
The minister was addressing a rally carried out in Sialkot to express solidarity with the armed forces. He said PTI chief Imran khan had provoked the attacks just to get into power. He said Pakistan's existence was attacked on May 9.
He regretted how the families of those martyred while protecting the country would have felt when the monuments were vandalised. "I never doubt anyone's loyalty to country but I doubt the intentions of those who launched attacks on May 9," he said.
He said that people used to visit the martyrs monument to pay tribute them over their bravery in defeating Indian army.
Without naming anyone, he said a political leader wanted to target the armed forces of Pakistan in the current situation, adding that external elements were also being included in it.
He urged the people to express their love for the armed forces and condemn what happened on May 9.
He said that the Pakistan Army was still standing firm like a mountain today, while the soldiers were sacrificing their lives for the country.
On May 9, the PTI protesters staged violent protests in various cities, including Lahore and Peshawar, following the arrest of party Chairman Imran Khan by NAB in the Al-Qadir Trust case. The angry workers ransacked public properties, including military installations in Lahore and Radio Pakistan building in Peshawar. They also vandalised memorial sites during the protests.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 21, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|296.9
|300.15
|Euro
|EUR
|318
|321
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|366
|369
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80.5
|81.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.5
|79.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|194.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|777.88
|785.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|42.07
|42.45
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.7
|43.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.31
|37.66
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.56
|3.67
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.3
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|952.27
|961.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.03
|65.63
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|182.07
|184.08
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.57
|27.87
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|760.2
|768.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.35
|81.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.25
|28.55
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|326.82
|329.32
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.66
|8.81
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,250 on Sunday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,690.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Karachi
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Islamabad
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Peshawar
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Quetta
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Sialkot
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Attock
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Gujranwala
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Jehlum
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Multan
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Gujrat
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Nawabshah
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Chakwal
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Hyderabad
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Nowshehra
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Sargodha
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Faisalabad
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Mirpur
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
