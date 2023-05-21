Khawaja Asif says attack on GHQ included in India’s anti-Pakistan objectives

SIALKOT – Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Sunday hit out at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for targeting the military installations during May 9 protests, saying the attack on General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi was one of the India’s anti-Pakistani goals.

The minister was addressing a rally carried out in Sialkot to express solidarity with the armed forces. He said PTI chief Imran khan had provoked the attacks just to get into power. He said Pakistan's existence was attacked on May 9.

He regretted how the families of those martyred while protecting the country would have felt when the monuments were vandalised. "I never doubt anyone's loyalty to country but I doubt the intentions of those who launched attacks on May 9," he said.

He said that people used to visit the martyrs monument to pay tribute them over their bravery in defeating Indian army.

Without naming anyone, he said a political leader wanted to target the armed forces of Pakistan in the current situation, adding that external elements were also being included in it.

He urged the people to express their love for the armed forces and condemn what happened on May 9.

He said that the Pakistan Army was still standing firm like a mountain today, while the soldiers were sacrificing their lives for the country.

On May 9, the PTI protesters staged violent protests in various cities, including Lahore and Peshawar, following the arrest of party Chairman Imran Khan by NAB in the Al-Qadir Trust case. The angry workers ransacked public properties, including military installations in Lahore and Radio Pakistan building in Peshawar. They also vandalised memorial sites during the protests.