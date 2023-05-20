Former KP minister Hisham Inamullah Khan latest to leave PTI over May 9 vandalism

PESHAWAR – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) suffered another blow on Saturday as former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa health minister Hisham Inamullah Khan parted ways with the Imran Khan-led party over violence during protests on May 9.

On May 9 the PTI protesters staged violent protests in various cities, including Lahore and Peshawar, following the arrest of party Chairman Imran Khan by NAB in the Al-Qadir Trust case. The angry workers ransacked public properties, including military establishment in Lahore and Radio Pakistan building in Peshawar.

Hisham Inamullah, who was elected to the KP Provincial Assembly as a PTI candidate from constituency PK-92 (Lakki Marwat-II) in 2018 general election, made the announcement in a press conference, asserting that he was taking the decision without any pressure.

He lamented that PTI leadership was on warpath with security institutions, adding that he always preferred national dignity over politics.

“I cannot stand by those who have resorted to enmity with country. I don’t want to get my name written in list of traitors.” The former minister said.

Earlier, former PTI MNA Jai Parkash, a minority leader, and former climate change minister Malik Amin Aslam have left the party over the May 9 incidents.