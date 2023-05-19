Former MNA Jai Parkash quits PTI over May 9 vandal attacks 

KARACHI – Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Jai Parkash, a minority leader, announced parting ways with Imran Khan-led party.
Addressing a press conference, Parkash, who had been a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan from August 2018 till January 2023, said he was leaving the party with a heavy heart.
He also condemned the May 9 incidents when the PTI protesters ransacked public properties, including military establishment in Lahore and other cantonment areas in the country. He lamented that the residence of Lahore Corps Commander was damaged and GHQ attacked.
Parkash said he was quitting the party without any pressure, adding that he took the decision after May 9 attacks.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 19, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292
|296
|Euro
|EUR
|318
|321
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|366
|369
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80.5
|81.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.5
|79.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|194.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|777.88
|785.87
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|42.07
|42.47
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.7
|43.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.31
|37.66
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.56
|3.67
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.3
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|952.27
|961.28
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.03
|65.62
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|182.07
|184.08
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.57
|27.87
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|760.2
|768.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.35
|81.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.25
|28.54
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|326.82
|329.32
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.66
|8.81
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,100 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs198,990.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 182,406 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 212,757.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Karachi
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Islamabad
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Peshawar
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Quetta
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Sialkot
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Attock
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Gujranwala
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Jehlum
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Multan
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Gujrat
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Nawabshah
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Chakwal
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Hyderabad
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Nowshehra
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Sargodha
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Faisalabad
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
