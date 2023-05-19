Former MNA Jai Parkash quits PTI over May 9 vandal attacks 

KARACHI – Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Jai Parkash, a minority leader, announced parting ways with Imran Khan-led party.

Addressing a press conference, Parkash, who had been a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan from August 2018 till January 2023, said he was leaving the party with a heavy heart.

He also condemned the May 9 incidents when the PTI protesters ransacked public properties, including military establishment in Lahore and other cantonment areas in the country. He lamented that the residence of Lahore Corps Commander was damaged and GHQ attacked.

Parkash said he was quitting the party without any pressure, adding that he took the decision after May 9 attacks.