PTI leader Imran Ismail arrested in Karachi

KARACHI – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former Sindh governor Imran Ismail was arrested from the southern port city of Karachi on Friday.

The development was confirmed by another PTI leader Arslan Taj, saying the former governor was taken into custody near Defence area.

Police said the PTI leader had been shifted to Darakhshan Police Station. The arrest comes as the security officials have put several top leaders of the Imran Khan-led party, including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in detention.

An operation was launched against the PTI leaders and workers was initiated after violent protests by the party against the arrest of their chairman Imran Khan earlier this week.

More to follow…