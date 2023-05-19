Pakistan condemns Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s government on Friday strongly condemned the recent airstrikes by Israeli forces in Gaza, which resulted in the killing of 33 Palestinians. The Pakistani government has urged Israel to respect the cease-fire agreement with Palestine.
Since May 9, Israeli air raids on Gaza City have claimed the lives of at least 33 individuals, including six children, and left 147 others injured. Although Israel’s stated objective was to target Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the attacks have also caused civilian casualties.
On May 13, Israel and Palestinian Islamic Jihad agreed to a cease-fire to halt the five-day-long airstrikes in Gaza City. However, tensions continue to simmer beneath the surface.
During a weekly press briefing, Pakistan’s foreign office spokesperson, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, expressed Pakistan’s close monitoring of the situation in Gaza and other occupied Palestinian territories. The Pakistani government is deeply concerned about the impact of violence on the civilian population.
Pakistan strongly condemns the loss of lives, particularly women and children, and calls upon Israel to fulfill its international obligations and respect the recently established cease-fire. Pakistan has consistently maintained a policy of not granting diplomatic recognition to Israel.
The spokesperson reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for the Palestinian cause and reiterated the call for the establishment of a viable, independent, and contiguous Palestinian state, with borders based on the pre-1967 lines and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.
According to Pakistan, this solution aligns with relevant United Nations and Organization of Islamic Cooperation resolutions and represents the only just, comprehensive, and lasting resolution to the Palestinian question.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 19, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292
|296
|Euro
|EUR
|318
|321
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|366
|369
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80.5
|81.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.5
|79.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|194.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|777.88
|785.87
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|42.07
|42.47
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.7
|43.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.31
|37.66
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.56
|3.67
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.3
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|952.27
|961.28
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.03
|65.62
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|182.07
|184.08
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.57
|27.87
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|760.2
|768.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.35
|81.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.25
|28.54
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|326.82
|329.32
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.66
|8.81
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,100 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs198,990.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 182,406 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 212,757.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Karachi
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Islamabad
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Peshawar
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Quetta
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Sialkot
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Attock
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Gujranwala
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Jehlum
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Multan
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Gujrat
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Nawabshah
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Chakwal
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Hyderabad
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Nowshehra
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Sargodha
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Faisalabad
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
