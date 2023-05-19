Pakistan condemns Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s government on Friday strongly condemned the recent airstrikes by Israeli forces in Gaza, which resulted in the killing of 33 Palestinians. The Pakistani government has urged Israel to respect the cease-fire agreement with Palestine.

Since May 9, Israeli air raids on Gaza City have claimed the lives of at least 33 individuals, including six children, and left 147 others injured. Although Israel’s stated objective was to target Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the attacks have also caused civilian casualties.

On May 13, Israel and Palestinian Islamic Jihad agreed to a cease-fire to halt the five-day-long airstrikes in Gaza City. However, tensions continue to simmer beneath the surface.

During a weekly press briefing, Pakistan’s foreign office spokesperson, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, expressed Pakistan’s close monitoring of the situation in Gaza and other occupied Palestinian territories. The Pakistani government is deeply concerned about the impact of violence on the civilian population.

Pakistan strongly condemns the loss of lives, particularly women and children, and calls upon Israel to fulfill its international obligations and respect the recently established cease-fire. Pakistan has consistently maintained a policy of not granting diplomatic recognition to Israel.

The spokesperson reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for the Palestinian cause and reiterated the call for the establishment of a viable, independent, and contiguous Palestinian state, with borders based on the pre-1967 lines and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

According to Pakistan, this solution aligns with relevant United Nations and Organization of Islamic Cooperation resolutions and represents the only just, comprehensive, and lasting resolution to the Palestinian question.