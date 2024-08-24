Search

Pishin market blast kills three, injures over dozen as violence escalates

Web Desk
11:12 AM | 24 Aug, 2024
Pishin market blast kills three, injures over dozen as violence escalates
QUETTA – At least three people including two children were killed and several injured in blast near Police Lines area in Pishin city of Balochistan on Saturday.

The blast rocked main market near Surkhab Chowk in Balochistan’s Pishin district resulted in the deaths of two children and a woman, and left 13 others injured, including two police officers.

This attack is part of a series of recent incidents targeting police officers and security checkpoints in Balochistan.

Pishin Civil Hospital officials confirmed death of two children and woman and that 14 people were initially injured. Thirteen of the injured were transferred to the Quetta Trauma Centre, where one woman later died from her injuries.

It was reported that injured cops were in serious condition as the explosive device appeared to have been placed on a bike, which caused damage to some other vehicles.

Satutrday terror incident follows another explosion in Noshki district a few days earlier, where two pedestrians were injured when a roadside bomb went off as a Frontier Corps convoy passed by. 

In 2024, Pakistan saw hundreds of deaths and injuries from violence as KP and Balochistan, which border Afghanistan, amid surge in terror attacks. 

