PTI govt first in Pakistan’s history to give complete independence to media: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that the PTI-led government was the first in the history of Pakistan to ensure the complete independence of the media.

He expressed it while addressing the ceremony of the Digital Media Development Programme in Islamabad.

He said that the government has only issue with fake news and propaganda. He highlighted that most of the content published or broadcast during the PTI tenure was against the government.

What kind of slandering is practiced in Pakistan is not found in the biggest democracies of the world, he said.

PM Imran said that when the Azak Jammu and Kashmir premier was elected, leading newspapers and media outlets claimed that the nomination was made using an astrological chart or magic.

“I would have recovered millions of dollars in damages if such stories had been published elsewhere,” he said, adding that such propaganda and ill-researched stories tarnished Pakistan’s image internationally.

Addressing the participants at the ceremony, the premier said: “The Pakistani Youth should never underestimate their abilities and set a very high goal for themselves to achieve. You should never give up in the face of failures, and the hurdles are there only to make you stronger. Choose objectives that are bigger than yourself and serve a higher purpose. Further, he said that he is delighted to see this initiative that will involve the youth of Pakistan in furthering Pakistan’s narrative. He stressed the importance of truth and said that those who remain truthful in their life are respected.”

Digital Media Development Program, a flagship initiative as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan is launched by Digital Media Wing, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting focusing on the development and growth of the Digital Media Ecosystem of Pakistan.