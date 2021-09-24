PM Imran receives security briefing during ISI Secretariat visit

09:01 PM | 24 Sep, 2021
PM Imran receives security briefing during ISI Secretariat visit
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan along with key federal ministers, chief ministers of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa visited Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Secretariat on Friday.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar were also present, said PM office in a statement.

Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, Director General Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) welcomed the dignitaries.

A comprehensive briefing was given to the national and military leadership on the national security and regional dynamics with focus on ongoing situation in Afghanistan.

PM Imran Khan appreciated the diligent efforts of Inter Services Intelligence for national security and expressed his satisfaction over professional preparedness.

PM Imran to raise Kashmir issue at UNGA tonight 10:00 AM | 24 Sep, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan will deliver the policy address, via video link, at the 76th session of the United Nations ...

More From This Category
PTI govt first in Pakistan’s history to give ...
08:16 PM | 24 Sep, 2021
Met office predicts another rain spell, urban ...
07:33 PM | 24 Sep, 2021
PML-N refuses playing cricket match with ...
06:22 PM | 24 Sep, 2021
Top Pakistani, Russian generals discuss military ...
05:29 PM | 24 Sep, 2021
LHC orders Nadra to issue identity card to ...
02:50 PM | 24 Sep, 2021
Pakistan, Iraq want to strengthen bilateral ...
01:50 PM | 24 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
TikTok star Jannat Mirza's new video takes internet by storm
03:46 PM | 24 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr