PM Imran receives security briefing during ISI Secretariat visit
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan along with key federal ministers, chief ministers of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa visited Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Secretariat on Friday.
Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar were also present, said PM office in a statement.
Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, Director General Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) welcomed the dignitaries.
A comprehensive briefing was given to the national and military leadership on the national security and regional dynamics with focus on ongoing situation in Afghanistan.
PM Imran Khan appreciated the diligent efforts of Inter Services Intelligence for national security and expressed his satisfaction over professional preparedness.
