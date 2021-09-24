PM Imran to raise Kashmir issue at UNGA tonight

Prime Minister Imran Khan will deliver the policy address, via video link, at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) tonight (Friday) outlining Pakistan's perspective on key regional and global issues.

PM Imran Khan will raise his voice against Indian atrocities in Kashmir and speak about the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister’s policy address will serve to enhance Pakistan’s diplomatic outreach and engagement with its international partners and key institutions.

The prime minister will speak at 1:30am Pakistan Standard Time on September 25 [4:30 pm, September 24, Eastern Standard Time]. As per reports, the prime minister is seventh on the list of speakers to address the UNGA today in the afternoon session.

Pakistan has always played an active and constructive role in the United Nations framework and supported the Organization in the effective discharge of its mandate for addressing various regional and global issues as well as contemporary challenges.

Speaking at the weekly press briefing on Friday, Spokesperson Foreign Office Asim Iftikhar had said, "Jammu and Kashmir will be one of the key areas of focus, besides the situation in Afghanistan, and other areas of common concern including combating Islamophobia, corruption and illicit financial flows, as well as climate change.”

He had said Pakistan would continue to engage with the interim authorities in Afghanistan.

“We continue to urge the international community on the imperative of constructive engagement and timely mobilization of humanitarian assistance, on which Pakistan itself has led from the front with additional food supplies sent to Afghanistan in recent days," he had noted.

"Let me reiterate that ensuring peace and stability in Afghanistan is a shared responsibility of the international community," the spokesperson had said.