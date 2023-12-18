Islamabad Weather update: Check weather forecast for twin cities here

Met Office predicted mainly cold and dry weather in most plain areas of the country, including the country's federal capital Islamabad.

In its fresh advisory, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said cold wave is likely to grip Pakistan under the impact of snowfall on mountains and showers in parts of the country.

Islamabad Rain Update

As per the latest advisory, there in no chance of rain or hailstorms in Islamabad, and Rawalpindi on Monday.

Islamabad temperature today

At noon, the mercury reached around 15°C, while the temperature is expected to drop in the eve.

Humidity was recorded at 45 percent in the city. Winds blew at 7km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 3 which is moderate, with visibility around 2.8km.

Islamabad Air Quality

The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at 68, which is poor.

The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Weather in other parts of country

Met Office said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country, while very cold in northern areas.

It said fog, and smog are likely to occur in upper Sindh, plain areas of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa during night hours.