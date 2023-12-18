Search

Islamabad Weather update: Check weather forecast for twin cities here

Web Desk
11:21 AM | 18 Dec, 2023
Islamabad weather update
Source: File Photo

Met Office predicted mainly cold and dry weather in most plain areas of the country, including the country's federal capital Islamabad. 

In its fresh advisory, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said cold wave is likely to grip Pakistan under the impact of snowfall on mountains and showers in parts of the country. 

Islamabad Rain Update

As per the latest advisory, there in no chance of rain or hailstorms in Islamabad, and Rawalpindi on Monday.

Islamabad temperature today

At noon, the mercury reached around 15°C, while the temperature is expected to drop in the eve.

Humidity was recorded at 45 percent in the city. Winds blew at 7km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 3 which is moderate, with visibility around 2.8km.

Islamabad Air Quality

The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at 68, which is poor.

The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Weather in other parts of country

Met Office said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country, while very cold in northern areas.

It said fog, and smog are likely to occur in upper Sindh, plain areas of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa during night hours.

Forex

Pakistani rupee loses ground against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham - Check today forex rates

Pakistani rupee saw a marginal decline against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Monday, the dollar was being quoted at 283.3 for selling and 286.35 for buying purposes.

Euro moved up to 310 for buying and 313 for selling. British Pound rate climbs to at 361 for buying, and 365 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED moved down to 77.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal also witnessed fall and new price stands at 75.77.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 18 December 2023

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 283.3 286.35
Euro EUR 310 313
UK Pound Sterling GBP 361 365
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.7 78.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.4
Australian Dollar AUD 187.2 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.94 762.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.6 40
Danish Krone DKK 41.86 42.26
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.35 36.7
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 923.49 932.49
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.32 60.92
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.54 178.54
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.98 26.28
Omani Riyal OMR 737.37 745.37
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.98 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 27.17 27.47
Swiss Franc CHF 328.62 331.12
Thai Bhat THB 8.16 8.31

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rates in Pakistan - Check today gold price - 18 Dec 2023

Gold prices continued to move upward on Monday as price of yellow metal gained momentum on the first day of the week.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 18 December 2023

The price of each tola 24 karat gold stands at Rs218,900, and 10 grams of 24 karat gold is being sold at Rs187,670.

The cost of single tola of 22 karat gold is Rs200,657.

Globally, the price of the yellow metal moves upward and the current rate stands at $2022 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Karachi PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Islamabad PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Peshawar PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Quetta PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Sialkot PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Attock PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Gujranwala PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Jehlum PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Multan PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Bahawalpur PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Gujrat PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Nawabshah PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Chakwal PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Hyderabad PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Nowshehra PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Sargodha PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Faisalabad PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Mirpur PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540

