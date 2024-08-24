Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan retires from Cricket, leaving behind a stellar legacy

MUMBAI – Indian legendary cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has officially retired from both international and domestic cricket after 14-year career.
In a video on social media, Dhawan bids adiu to cricket, saying he only had one dream—to play for India, and it was fulfilled. India's left handing opener, 38, expressed satisfaction with his achievements, as he now shifts focus on the positive experiences of his career rather than the end of his playing days.
He started his international career in 2010 against Australia in Visakhapatnam and later managed to be part of Men in Blue. Shikatr amassed over 10,000 runs across all formats as his career highlights include 24 centuries—17 in ODIs and seven in Tests.
In ODIs, Dhawan scored 6,793 runs with an average of 44.11, and in Tests, he accumulated 2,315 runs at an average of 40.61. He was a key player in the Indian team that won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 under the captaincy of MS Dhoni.
His standout year was 2013, when he amassed 1,162 runs in 26 ODIs, averaging 50.52 and achieving a strike rate of 97.89.
