Search

Sports

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan retires from Cricket, leaving behind a stellar legacy

12:18 PM | 24 Aug, 2024
Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan retires from Cricket, leaving behind a stellar legacy
Source: instagram/shikhardofficial

MUMBAI – Indian legendary cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has officially retired from both international and domestic cricket after 14-year career.

In a video on social media, Dhawan bids adiu to cricket, saying he only had one dream—to play for India, and it was fulfilled. India's left handing opener, 38, expressed satisfaction with his achievements, as he now shifts focus on the positive experiences of his career rather than the end of his playing days.

He started his international career in 2010 against Australia in Visakhapatnam and later managed to be part of Men in Blue. Shikatr amassed over 10,000 runs across all formats as his career highlights include 24 centuries—17 in ODIs and seven in Tests.

In ODIs, Dhawan scored 6,793 runs with an average of 44.11, and in Tests, he accumulated 2,315 runs at an average of 40.61. He was a key player in the Indian team that won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 under the captaincy of MS Dhoni.

His standout year was 2013, when he amassed 1,162 runs in 26 ODIs, averaging 50.52 and achieving a strike rate of 97.89.

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan bags Bollywood role

Sports

12:18 PM | 24 Aug, 2024

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan retires from Cricket, leaving behind a ...

10:29 PM | 23 Aug, 2024

Bangladeshi cricketer Shakib Al Hasan booked for murder

09:14 PM | 23 Aug, 2024

Shadman's resilient innings helps Bangladesh score big in 2nd Test ...

10:35 AM | 23 Aug, 2024

Gautam Gambhir heaps praise on Babar Azam

02:52 PM | 22 Aug, 2024

5-year-old Pakistani martial artist breaks India’s world record

01:23 PM | 22 Aug, 2024

Rizwan, Shakeel star as Pakistan declare on 448 in first Test against ...

Sports

05:34 PM | 21 Aug, 2024

Wapda honours Olympic star Arshad Nadeem with Rs5m cash award

05:12 PM | 21 Aug, 2024

Babar Azam removed for duck for first time in Pakistan’s home Test ...

08:53 PM | 21 Aug, 2024

Six Pakistani fighters advance to finals in Mixed Martial Arts Asian ...

Advertisement

Latest

12:40 PM | 24 Aug, 2024

School holiday announced in Rawalpindi on August 26 for Chehlum of Imam Hussain

Gold & Silver

12:01 PM | 23 Aug, 2024

Gold price increases again in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 24 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 24, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was quoted at 279 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.

British Pound rate is 363.41 for buying, and 367.71 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.78 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.73.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279 280.1
Euro EUR 309.4 311.89
UK Pound Sterling GBP 363.41 367.71
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.78 76.23
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.73 74.43
Australian Dollar AUD 185.25 189.83
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.2 742.29
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: