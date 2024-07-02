Search

Pakistan among 12 teams qualify for T20 World Cup 2026: ICC

Web Desk
01:04 PM | 2 Jul, 2024
DUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed the qualified teams for the T20 World Cup 2026.

According to the ICC, Pakistan is among the teams that have directly qualified for the T20 World Cup 2026 based on their improved rankings in the T20 format.

This comes despite Pakistan failing to reach the Super 8 stage in the recent T20 World Cup. Misleading information on social media suggested that Pakistan would need to play in the qualifiers for the next World Cup, but ICC’s announcement clarifies their direct qualification.

The ICC stated that a total of 12 teams have secured direct qualification for the T20 World Cup 2026. These include hosts Sri Lanka and India, along with Afghanistan, Australia, South Africa, Bangladesh, England, West Indies, the USA, Ireland, and New Zealand.

The tournament will feature 20 teams, with the remaining 8 teams being selected through regional qualifiers, similar to the previous T20 World Cup.

The format for the 2026 T20 World Cup will mirror that of the recently concluded T20 World Cup, with 20 teams divided into 4 groups.

