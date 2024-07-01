How many Pakistani players are in ICC's Team of the Tournament for Men's T20 World Cup 2024?

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has recently unveiled the Team of the Tournament for the Men's T20 World Cup 2024, featuring six players from the Indian team.

Rohit Sharma and his team lifted the T20 World Cup trophy after 17 years, defeating South Africa by seven runs in the final held in Barbados on Saturday.

In addition to their victory, six Indian players were named in this year's Team of the Tournament. These players include Sharma as the team's captain, Player of the Tournament Jasprit Bumrah, all-rounder Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, and Axar Patel.

The team also features three players from Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan, and Fazalhaq Farooqi. West Indies' Nicholas Pooran and Australia's Marcus Stoinis complete the XI, with South Africa's pacer Anrich Nortje named as the 12th man. So, no place for any Pakistani cricketer in the squad.

T20 World Cup Team of the Tournament:

Rohit Sharma (c) Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk) Nicholas Pooran Suryakumar Yadav Marcus Stoinis Hardik Pandya Axar Patel Rashid Khan Jasprit Bumrah Arshdeep Singh Fazalhaq Farooqi Anrich Nortje (12th man)

It is noteworthy that Rohit Sharma has announced his retirement from T20Is along with veteran batter Virat Kohli after this historic win.

This is India's second T20 World Cup title, having won their first in 2007 (the inaugural edition of the tournament) by defeating Pakistan in the final.

This year’s T20 World Cup victory also ends India’s trophy drought, as their last ICC trophy win was in 2013 when they claimed the Champions Trophy under the leadership of MS Dhoni.