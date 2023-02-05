Iftikhar Ahmed hits six sixes off Wahab Riaz over in PSL exhibition match 

QUETTA – Quetta Gladiator’s Iftikhar Ahmed scored an impressive fifty on Sunday against Peshawar Zalmi setting a target of 185 runs during the exhibition match in Quetta.
Iftikhar Ahmed hit Wahab Riaz for six sixes in the final over of the innings to ensure that Quetta finished with a high score. The right-hand batter remained unbeaten on 94 runs in 50 balls.
Zalmi's captain Babar Azam had won the toss and chose to bowl first.
Wahab Riaz provided Zalmi with the perfect start by ousting Ahsan Ali and Umar Akmal in the second over of the innings, however, Quetta retaliated in the second half of the innings to post a competitive total on the scoreboard. Riaz claimed three wickets but conceded 47 runs in his full quota of four overs.
Middle-order batter Khushdil Shah scored 36 runs in 24 balls, meanwhile, opener Abdul Wahid Bangalzai scored 28 in 19.
Quetta captain Sarfaraz Ahmed could only score four runs and was bowled by Aamer Jamal.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 5, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.9
|284.25
|Euro
|EUR
|299
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|335
|338
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.14
|75.44
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.55
|73.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192
|194
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|712.72
|720.72
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.67
|40.07
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.33
|39.73
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|34.19
|34.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.28
|3.39
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|878
|887
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.83
|63.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.25
|175.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.79
|27.09
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|696.08
|704.08
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|73.62
|74.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.61
|25.91
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|291.69
|294.19
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.15
|8.3
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,300 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs176,010.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Karachi
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Quetta
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Attock
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Multan
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
