Iftikhar Ahmed hits six sixes off Wahab Riaz over in PSL exhibition match 

QUETTA – Quetta Gladiator’s Iftikhar Ahmed scored an impressive fifty on Sunday against Peshawar Zalmi setting a target of 185 runs during the exhibition match in Quetta.

Iftikhar Ahmed hit Wahab Riaz for six sixes in the final over of the innings to ensure that Quetta finished with a high score. The right-hand batter remained unbeaten on 94 runs in 50 balls.

6⃣ 6⃣ 6⃣ 6⃣ 6⃣ 6⃣ 💪



Iftikhar goes big in the final over of the innings! 🔥



Zalmi's captain Babar Azam had won the toss and chose to bowl first.

Wahab Riaz provided Zalmi with the perfect start by ousting Ahsan Ali and Umar Akmal in the second over of the innings, however, Quetta retaliated in the second half of the innings to post a competitive total on the scoreboard. Riaz claimed three wickets but conceded 47 runs in his full quota of four overs.

Middle-order batter Khushdil Shah scored 36 runs in 24 balls, meanwhile, opener Abdul Wahid Bangalzai scored 28 in 19.

Quetta captain Sarfaraz Ahmed could only score four runs and was bowled by Aamer Jamal.