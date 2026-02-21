Rajab Butt’s family faces outrage for keeping child for domestic chores

LAHORE – A storm of controversy erupted online after viral clip showing 9-year-old child working inside home of social media star Rajab Butt’s family surfaced on the internet. The footage, which appears to depict the child performing household cleaning duties under the supervision of Butt’s mother, has ignited a firestorm of criticism and debate across social media platforms.

Child labor is strictly prohibited under Pakistani law, and the sight of a young minor engaged in domestic work has left netizens horrified.

Social media users vented anger, with many accusing the family of normalizing exploitative practices. Comments ranging from disbelief to outright condemnation have flooded timelines, with critics questioning how such an incident could occur in a high-profile household.

The controversy has once again placed Rajab Butt’s family under the microscope, as they are no strangers to public scrutiny. Over the years, the family has faced multiple allegations and disputes, but this latest incident has struck a particularly sensitive nerve given the involvement of a child.

Human rights advocates and concerned citizens are now calling for authorities to investigate the matter thoroughly. Many argue that public figures have a moral responsibility to uphold ethical standards, especially when issues involving minors and labor laws are at stake.

While the family has not issued an official statement addressing the viral video, the internet remains ablaze with discussion. Supporters of child rights emphasize that even if the child was helping voluntarily, employing minors in household work violates both legal and ethical boundaries.

As the debate continues, the incident has reignited conversations about child protection, social responsibility, and the role of influencers in shaping societal values. The public awaits further clarification as pressure mounts for accountability and transparency.