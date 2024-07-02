Pakistani govt ends multiple pensions, limits family payouts amid major reforms

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's pension system saw major amendments under Pay and Pension Commission of 2020 to deal with future increase in pension costs.

The incumbent government implemented new regulations restricting multiple pensions and limiting pension payments to family members to maximum of 10 years.

Under latest reforms, the gross pension amount will now be calculated as 70 percent of the average pensionable earnings received during the last 2 years of service before retirement.

Finance Division made following key amendments which will be effective from July 2024: