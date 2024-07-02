Search

BusinessPakistan

Pakistani govt ends multiple pensions, limits family payouts amid major reforms

Web Desk
01:16 PM | 2 Jul, 2024
Pakistani govt ends multiple pensions, limits family payouts amid major reforms
Source: file photo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's pension system saw major amendments under Pay and Pension Commission of 2020 to deal with future increase in pension costs.

The incumbent government implemented new regulations restricting multiple pensions and limiting pension payments to family members to maximum of 10 years.

Under latest reforms, the gross pension amount will now be calculated as 70 percent of the average pensionable earnings received during the last 2 years of service before retirement. 

Finance Division made following key amendments which will be effective from July 2024:

Aspect of Pension Details
Gross Pension Calculation 70% of average salary over the last 24 months of service.
Voluntary Retirement Penalties 3% annual pension reduction for employees retiring after 25 years, capped at 20%. Applies to armed forces and civil armed forces below prescribed rank.
Pension Increment Based on net pension at retirement (baseline pension), reviewed every three years.
Ordinary Family Pension Available for 10 years after spouse’s death or for life for disabled children. For other children, until they turn 21 or for 10 years, whichever is later.
Special Family Pension Available for 25 years after spouse’s death or for life for disabled children. 50% of last drawn pension, transferable to eligible heirs.
Re-employment Pensioners re-employed after 60 can choose between retaining pension or drawing salary from new employment.
Multiple Pensions Individuals can only draw one pension; in-service employees can receive spouse’s pension.
Annual Surge 80% of average inflation rate over last two years, based on Consumer Price Index (CPI).

Tax Calculator for Salaried Income after Budget 2024-25

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

01:16 PM | 2 Jul, 2024

Pakistani govt ends multiple pensions, limits family payouts amid ...

12:11 PM | 2 Jul, 2024

US diplomats highlight partnership in Pakistan's Agriculture, Dairy ...

11:41 AM | 2 Jul, 2024

Indian Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sends Salawat upon Prophet ...

11:17 AM | 2 Jul, 2024

Angry Karachi mob storms K-Electric office over prolonged loadshedding

10:52 AM | 2 Jul, 2024

Kia Stonic price sees sharp increase in Pakistan as discount offer ...

10:28 AM | 2 Jul, 2024

Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif heads to Kazakhstan today to attend twin ...

Most viewed

04:34 PM | 29 Jun, 2024

Bureaucrats, military personnel exempted from income tax on sale of ...

10:31 AM | 30 Jun, 2024

Budget 2024-25: Check list of all new taxes here

10:10 PM | 29 Jun, 2024

FIA DG Ahmad Ishaq Jehangir grieved

03:27 PM | 1 Jul, 2024

Pregnant donkey shot dead after its owner cuts tree in Rawalpindi

12:18 PM | 1 Jul, 2024

Arrest warrants issued for KP CM Gandapur, PTI's Amir Mughal

10:24 AM | 1 Jul, 2024

Pakistani court hands down death sentence to Christian youth over ...

Advertisement

Latest

01:16 PM | 2 Jul, 2024

Pakistani govt ends multiple pensions, limits family payouts amid major reforms

Gold & Silver

02:50 PM | 1 Jul, 2024

Gold prices slightly decreases in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 2 July 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 2, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.75 for buying and 280.60 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 293.4 and selling rate is 296.9 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 74.85 and Saudi Riyal at 72.95.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.75 280.6
Euro EUR 293.4 296.9
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349 352.55
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.85 75.65
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.95 73.75
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.01 748.01
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 39.98 40.38
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.63 35.98
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.27 913.27
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.99 59.59
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 722.52 730.52
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swiss Franc CHF 26.27 26.57
Thai Bhat THB 7.55 7.7

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: