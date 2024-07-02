Pakistani govt ends multiple pensions, limits family payouts amid major reforms

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's pension system saw major amendments under Pay and Pension Commission of 2020 to deal with future increase in pension costs.
The incumbent government implemented new regulations restricting multiple pensions and limiting pension payments to family members to maximum of 10 years.
Under latest reforms, the gross pension amount will now be calculated as 70 percent of the average pensionable earnings received during the last 2 years of service before retirement.
Finance Division made following key amendments which will be effective from July 2024:
|Aspect of Pension
|Details
|Gross Pension Calculation
|70% of average salary over the last 24 months of service.
|Voluntary Retirement Penalties
|3% annual pension reduction for employees retiring after 25 years, capped at 20%. Applies to armed forces and civil armed forces below prescribed rank.
|Pension Increment
|Based on net pension at retirement (baseline pension), reviewed every three years.
|Ordinary Family Pension
|Available for 10 years after spouse’s death or for life for disabled children. For other children, until they turn 21 or for 10 years, whichever is later.
|Special Family Pension
|Available for 25 years after spouse’s death or for life for disabled children. 50% of last drawn pension, transferable to eligible heirs.
|Re-employment
|Pensioners re-employed after 60 can choose between retaining pension or drawing salary from new employment.
|Multiple Pensions
|Individuals can only draw one pension; in-service employees can receive spouse’s pension.
|Annual Surge
|80% of average inflation rate over last two years, based on Consumer Price Index (CPI).
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 2, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.75 for buying and 280.60 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 293.4 and selling rate is 296.9 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.85 and Saudi Riyal at 72.95.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.75
|280.6
|Euro
|EUR
|293.4
|296.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349
|352.55
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.85
|75.65
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.95
|73.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.01
|748.01
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.98
|40.38
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.27
|913.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.99
|59.59
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.52
|730.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|26.27
|26.57
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
