Islamabad court grants bail to Bushra Bibi in £190 million settlement case

ISLAMABAD – An accountability court in federal capital granted interim-bail to Bushra Bibi, the wife of PTI founder Imran Khan, in the £190 million settlement case.

Earlier this year in February, the court had indicted PTI founder and his wife Bushra Bibi in the case. Both suspects had later denied the allegations.

In May, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had granted bail to PTI founder Imran Khan in 190 million pounds case.

A division headed by IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq had issued the verdict, while ordering the former premier to deposit surety bonds worth Rs1 million.

Last year, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed a corruption reference against Khan, his wife and six other suspects in the case of a £190 million settlement case.

The PTI founder and others were accused of receiving land worth millions of rupees as a bribe from a real estate tycoon through the Al-Qadir Trust in return of protecting his month.

The case began when the British government discovered £140 million in an account owned by the son of a prominent Pakistani real estate tycoon and his wife in 2019. The National Crime Agency froze the funds, suspecting them to be proceeds of criminal activities. Surprisingly, neither the individuals nor their wife challenged the account freeze. Following legal procedures, the UK returned the laundered funds to the Pakistani government in 2019.