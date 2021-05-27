Interior Minister assures provision of resources during meeting with DG Rangers Sindh

KARACHI – Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Wednesday assured the provision of all resources to the law enforcement agencies in the province.

Rasheed visited Sindh Rangers Headquarters during his brief visit to Sindh to review the law and order situation following the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Director General Sindh Rangers Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry welcomed the Interior Minister. The Federal Interior Minister was accompanied by Secretary Interior Yousuf Naseem Khokhar during the visit.

سیکرٹری داخلہ کے ہمراہ امن و امان کے حوالے سے سندھ رینجرز ہیڈ کوارٹر آمد



ڈی جی سندھ رینجرز میجر جنرل افتخار حسن چوہدری نے استقبال کیا



رینجرز ہیڈ کوارٹر میں صوبے کی مجموعی امن و امان کی صورتحال پر بریفننگ



عوام کے جان و مال کے تحفظ کے لئے تمام تر ضروری اقدامات اٹھائنگے ۔ pic.twitter.com/1EKEJdc06T — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) May 26, 2021

Rasheed commended the steps taken by his Rangers to maintain law and order in the Sindh capital. He was also briefed on the overall situation in Sindh province. Suggestions for improving the law and order situation also came under discussion.

Five policemen injured in brawl with Navy ... 09:20 PM | 24 May, 2021 KARACHI – Five policemen were injured in a brawl with personnel of the Pakistan Navy at Hawk's Bay on ...

The interior minister while speaking with press reporters told that the federal government will take all measures to protect the lives and properties of the masses. He referred to the port city as the backbone of the country’s economy and pledged to maintain law and order in the province.

He also mentioned meetings with, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Governor Imran Ismail to discuss the provincial matters.