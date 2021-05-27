Interior Minister assures provision of resources during meeting with DG Rangers Sindh
Web Desk
11:03 AM | 27 May, 2021
KARACHI – Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Wednesday assured the provision of all resources to the law enforcement agencies in the province.

Rasheed visited Sindh Rangers Headquarters during his brief visit to Sindh to review the law and order situation following the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Director General Sindh Rangers Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry welcomed the Interior Minister. The Federal Interior Minister was accompanied by Secretary Interior Yousuf Naseem Khokhar during the visit.

Rasheed commended the steps taken by his Rangers to maintain law and order in the Sindh capital. He was also briefed on the overall situation in Sindh province. Suggestions for improving the law and order situation also came under discussion.

The interior minister while speaking with press reporters told that the federal government will take all measures to protect the lives and properties of the masses. He referred to the port city as the backbone of the country’s economy and pledged to maintain law and order in the province.

He also mentioned meetings with, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Governor Imran Ismail to discuss the provincial matters.

