Justice Ameer Bhatti recommended for LHC Chief Justice post
Web Desk
11:24 AM | 27 May, 2021
Justice Ameer Bhatti recommended for LHC Chief Justice post
Share

ISLAMABAD – Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed Wednesday recommended Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti for the post of the Lahore High Court (LHC) chief justice.

The name of Justice Ameer Bhatti has been recommended for the position as the incumbent LHC CJ Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan is set to retire by July 5.

Chief Justice of Pakistan summoned a Judicial Commission meeting on June 10 to ponder over the nomination of Justice Ameer.

Justice Ameer Bhatti became an additional LHC judge in the year 2011 and he will retire on March 7, 2024. He is currently a senior puisne judge, a judge of a superior court inferior in rank to the chief justice, in the LHC.

LHC judge named in Panama Papers resigns amid SJC ... 06:56 PM | 9 Apr, 2019

LAHORE - A senior judge of the Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Muhammad Farrukh Irfan Khan resigned from his post on ...

Justice Gulzar is also reportedly mulling the elevation of two judges to the apex court as two seats are vacant. Justice Faisal Arab retired on November 4, while Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik left the charge on April 30.

More From This Category
Interior Minister assures provision of resources ...
11:03 AM | 27 May, 2021
Four robbers in police uniform 'gang-rape' bride ...
10:30 AM | 27 May, 2021
PM Imran, Egypt’s President Sisi discuss ...
11:45 PM | 26 May, 2021
Dog mauls jackal tied to tree by Punjab villagers ...
10:33 PM | 26 May, 2021
DC Islamabad rushes to Margalla Hills as fire ...
07:41 PM | 26 May, 2021
Chaudhry Nisar takes oath as Punjab Assembly ...
06:15 PM | 26 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sanjay Dutt gets UAE’s Golden Visa
08:42 PM | 26 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr