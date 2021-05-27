Justice Ameer Bhatti recommended for LHC Chief Justice post
Share
ISLAMABAD – Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed Wednesday recommended Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti for the post of the Lahore High Court (LHC) chief justice.
The name of Justice Ameer Bhatti has been recommended for the position as the incumbent LHC CJ Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan is set to retire by July 5.
Chief Justice of Pakistan summoned a Judicial Commission meeting on June 10 to ponder over the nomination of Justice Ameer.
Justice Ameer Bhatti became an additional LHC judge in the year 2011 and he will retire on March 7, 2024. He is currently a senior puisne judge, a judge of a superior court inferior in rank to the chief justice, in the LHC.
LHC judge named in Panama Papers resigns amid SJC ... 06:56 PM | 9 Apr, 2019
LAHORE - A senior judge of the Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Muhammad Farrukh Irfan Khan resigned from his post on ...
Justice Gulzar is also reportedly mulling the elevation of two judges to the apex court as two seats are vacant. Justice Faisal Arab retired on November 4, while Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik left the charge on April 30.
- Justice Ameer Bhatti recommended for LHC Chief Justice post11:24 AM | 27 May, 2021
- Interior Minister assures provision of resources during meeting with ...11:03 AM | 27 May, 2021
- Four robbers in police uniform 'gang-rape' bride during robbery in ...10:30 AM | 27 May, 2021
- Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-May-27-Updated 10:00 ...09:41 AM | 27 May, 2021
- Pakistan reports 75 deaths, 2,726 new Covid cases in 24 hours09:15 AM | 27 May, 2021
- Here's how a stalker scared Noor Bukhari after showing up at her home ...07:06 PM | 26 May, 2021
- Salman Khan sues Kamaal R Khan over Radhe review06:32 PM | 26 May, 2021
- John Cena faces backlash over calling Taiwan a country04:10 PM | 26 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Pakistani FM reaches Turkey on diplomatic mission to highlight ...05:56 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021
- 10 Tips for Success during the Last Ashra of Ramadan08:26 PM | 7 May, 2021