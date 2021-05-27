PSL 2021: Scheduled departure of players, officials delayed for the second time

KARACHI – The scheduled departure of chartered flights to Abu Dhabi has been delayed for another time due to some technical reason on Thursday (today).

As the players and officials are set to depart UAE for the remainder of PSL, this is the second time the players and staff face postponement.

Initially, the flight was scheduled to depart at 8:00 am on Wednesday, which was later rescheduled to Thursday, 1 pm and it has been rescheduled to fly at 3:00 pm today.

Over 230 passengers, including cricketers, support staff, PCB officials, and the production crew, will leave today for the remaining matches of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League.

The board is planning to start the PSL remainders from 5th June but a final schedule will be announced on Thursday.

On Wednesday, some players and officials had not got their visas which caused the delay in the departure. PCB earlier announced that the team's Wednesday’s departure for Abu Dhabi for the PSL 2021 remaining matches had been delayed for one day and so the hotel isolation period had also been extended for one day.