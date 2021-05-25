PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiators all-rounder Anwar Ali tests positive for Covid-19

Quetta Gladiators all-rounder Anwar Ali tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday.

Manager of Quetta Gladiators confirmed the news. He said that Anwar Ali tested positive for the deadly virus. He quarantined himself after his test report came back positive.

A day earlier, Quetta Gladiators fast bowler Naseem Shah ruled out of the PSL-6 as he submitted an outdated test report of coronavirus. This is another setback to the top team.

After expulsion from the PSL-6, Naseem Shah expressed deep regret. The cheerless cricketer took to his Twitter handle where he penned a heartfelt note.

امیں نے بہت محنت کی اور پPSL کے لئے پرجوش تھا- میں گروپ کے تمام میسجز دیکھ کر ہدایات پوری کرتا ہوں۔ پتہ نہیں کہ اس میسج کو کیسے مس کر گیا۔ میں کرکٹ کھیلنا چاہتا ہوں کرکٹ میری زندگی ہے اور میں بیان نہیں کر سکتا کہ کیسا محسوس کر رہا ہوں۔ اللہ مجھے مضبوط بنائے گا اور میں واپس آؤں گا pic.twitter.com/SfqGBsvmUf — Naseem Shah (@iNaseemShah) May 24, 2021