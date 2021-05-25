PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiators all-rounder Anwar Ali tests positive for Covid-19
Web Desk
02:58 PM | 25 May, 2021
PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiators all-rounder Anwar Ali tests positive for Covid-19
Share

Quetta Gladiators all-rounder Anwar Ali tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday.

Manager of Quetta Gladiators confirmed the news. He said that Anwar Ali tested positive for the deadly virus. He quarantined himself after his test report came back positive.

A day earlier, Quetta Gladiators fast bowler Naseem Shah ruled out of the PSL-6 as he submitted an outdated test report of coronavirus. This is another setback to the top team.

After expulsion from the PSL-6, Naseem Shah expressed deep regret. The cheerless cricketer took to his Twitter handle where he penned a heartfelt note.

'Can't explain how I feel right now', Naseem Shah ... 11:21 AM | 25 May, 2021

LAHORE – Pakistani pacer and Quetta Gladiators' player Naseem Shah Monday expressed regret over expulsion from ...

More From This Category
'Can't explain how I feel right now', Naseem Shah ...
11:21 AM | 25 May, 2021
Puma sends new shoes to Zimbabwe cricket team ...
01:59 AM | 25 May, 2021
Shahid Afridi ruled out of PSL6 due to lower back ...
07:13 PM | 24 May, 2021
British-Pakistani boxing coach named ‘Hometown ...
12:14 PM | 24 May, 2021
PCB beefs up Covid protocols for remainder of PSL ...
11:30 AM | 24 May, 2021
Rashid Khan rejoins Lahore Qalandars squad for ...
11:21 AM | 23 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
My name is Khan and I’m not a Mufti, says the man in viral video
12:24 AM | 25 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr