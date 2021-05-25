'Can't explain how I feel right now', Naseem Shah expresses regret over expulsion from PSL 2021
LAHORE – Pakistani pacer and Quetta Gladiators' player Naseem Shah Monday expressed regret over expulsion from Pakistan Super League (PSL), the country’s biggest Twenty20 tournament.
The young pacer was expelled after breaching strict Covid-19 protocols imposed by the board to stem the novel disease. The expulsion of the 18-year-old occurred after submitting an outdated negative test for Covid-19.
Expressing his grief over the expulsion, the cheerless cricketer took to his Twitter handle where he penned a heartfelt note.
‘I cannot express how I feel right now as I want to play cricket as it is my life. I abide by all the instructions conveyed to us through the group but I do not know how I missed this message, he wrote in a tweet.
امیں نے بہت محنت کی اور پPSL کے لئے پرجوش تھا- میں گروپ کے تمام میسجز دیکھ کر ہدایات پوری کرتا ہوں۔ پتہ نہیں کہ اس میسج کو کیسے مس کر گیا۔ میں کرکٹ کھیلنا چاہتا ہوں کرکٹ میری زندگی ہے اور میں بیان نہیں کر سکتا کہ کیسا محسوس کر رہا ہوں۔ اللہ مجھے مضبوط بنائے گا اور میں واپس آؤں گا pic.twitter.com/SfqGBsvmUf— Naseem Shah (@iNaseemShah) May 24, 2021
Shah also remembered his late mother, who passed away in 2019, when the 18-year-old was on a tour in Australia. He concluded the post by adding ‘Allah will make me strong and I will make a comeback’.
PCB beefs up Covid protocols for remainder of PSL ... 11:30 AM | 24 May, 2021
LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has enforced stricter restrictions for players and administration ahead ...
On Monday, The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has beefed up COVID-19 protocols for all players and officials for the remaining matches of Pakistan Super League season six.
Shahid Afridi ruled out of PSL6 due to lower back ... 07:13 PM | 24 May, 2021
Multan Sultans’ star all-rounder Shahid Afridi has been ruled out of the Abu Dhabi-leg of the HBL Pakistan Super ...
