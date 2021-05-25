'Can't explain how I feel right now', Naseem Shah expresses regret over expulsion from PSL 2021
Web Desk
11:21 AM | 25 May, 2021
'Can't explain how I feel right now', Naseem Shah expresses regret over expulsion from PSL 2021
Share

LAHORE – Pakistani pacer and Quetta Gladiators' player Naseem Shah Monday expressed regret over expulsion from Pakistan Super League (PSL), the country’s biggest Twenty20 tournament.

The young pacer was expelled after breaching strict Covid-19 protocols imposed by the board to stem the novel disease. The expulsion of the 18-year-old occurred after submitting an outdated negative test for Covid-19.

Expressing his grief over the expulsion, the cheerless cricketer took to his Twitter handle where he penned a heartfelt note.

‘I cannot express how I feel right now as I want to play cricket as it is my life. I abide by all the instructions conveyed to us through the group but I do not know how I missed this message, he wrote in a tweet.

Shah also remembered his late mother, who passed away in 2019, when the 18-year-old was on a tour in Australia. He concluded the post by adding ‘Allah will make me strong and I will make a comeback’.

PCB beefs up Covid protocols for remainder of PSL ... 11:30 AM | 24 May, 2021

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has enforced stricter restrictions for players and administration ahead ...

On Monday, The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has beefed up COVID-19 protocols for all players and officials for the remaining matches of Pakistan Super League season six.

Shahid Afridi ruled out of PSL6 due to lower back ... 07:13 PM | 24 May, 2021

Multan Sultans’ star all-rounder Shahid Afridi has been ruled out of the Abu Dhabi-leg of the HBL Pakistan Super ...

More From This Category
‘Love is in the Air’ - Pakistani couple ...
12:48 PM | 25 May, 2021
Shafqat Mahmood tests positive for coronavirus
12:27 PM | 25 May, 2021
In call with Pakistan Army Chief, US defence sec. ...
11:53 AM | 25 May, 2021
FIA officer who stopped Shehbaz Sharif at the ...
10:52 AM | 25 May, 2021
Covid19: Pakistan records 2,253 new cases, 92 ...
09:55 AM | 25 May, 2021
Afghan protesters storm Pakistan High Commission ...
01:41 AM | 25 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
My name is Khan and I’m not a Mufti, says the man in viral video
12:24 AM | 25 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr