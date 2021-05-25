In call with Pakistan Army Chief, US defence secy discusses regional security
Web Desk
11:53 AM | 25 May, 2021
WASHINGTON – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and US defence secretary Lloyd James Austin III had a telephone conversation on Monday.

During the conversation matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, developments in Afghan Peace Process, and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.

Gen. Austin reiterated his appreciation for Pakistan’s support for Afghanistan peace negotiations and expressed his desire to continue to build on the US Pakistan bilateral relationship.

The US dignitary also shared the development on his official handle.

Earlier, Assistant Secretary of Defence for Indo-Pacific Affairs David F. Helvey told US Senate Armed Services Committee that Pakistan has allowed the US military to use its airspace and given ground access so that it can support its presence in Afghanistan.

Following the speculation Pakistan on Monday clarified that there are no US military bases in the country and neither is it considering any such proposal. There was no U.S. military or airbase in Pakistan, nor was any such proposal envisaged, a statement of Foreign Office’s spokesperson reads.

