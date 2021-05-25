Shafqat Mahmood tests positive for coronavirus
12:27 PM | 25 May, 2021
Share
ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood has tested positive for Covid-19, the PTI leader said Tuesday.
Taking to official handle, he wrote ‘I have tested positive for coronavirus. I feel fine with mild symptoms. InshAllah will get well soon’.
I have tested positive for coronavirus. I feel fine with mild symptoms. InshAllah will get well soon.— Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) May 25, 2021
A day earlier, the minister had chaired the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) which had decided to hold examinations of classes 10 and 12 after June 20.
This is a developing story...
- ‘Love is in the Air’ - Pakistani couple caught kissing onboard ...12:48 PM | 25 May, 2021
- Shafqat Mahmood tests positive for coronavirus12:27 PM | 25 May, 2021
- In call with Pakistan Army Chief, US defence sec. discusses bilateral ...11:53 AM | 25 May, 2021
- 'Can't explain how I feel right now', Naseem Shah expresses regret ...11:21 AM | 25 May, 2021
- FIA officer who stopped Shehbaz Sharif at the airport got the reward10:52 AM | 25 May, 2021
My name is Khan and I’m not a Mufti, says the man in viral video
12:24 AM | 25 May, 2021
- New Instagram pictures appear to show Dubai's Princess Latifa alive07:36 PM | 24 May, 2021
- Nadia Hussain calls out Nabila for her 'demeaning' behaviour07:00 PM | 24 May, 2021
- Nausheen Shah takes Umer Sayeed to cleaners after snide comment08:33 PM | 24 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Pakistani FM reaches Turkey on diplomatic mission to highlight ...05:56 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021
- 10 Tips for Success during the Last Ashra of Ramadan08:26 PM | 7 May, 2021