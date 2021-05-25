Shafqat Mahmood tests positive for coronavirus

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood has tested positive for Covid-19, the PTI leader said Tuesday.

Taking to official handle, he wrote ‘I have tested positive for coronavirus. I feel fine with mild symptoms. InshAllah will get well soon’.

I have tested positive for coronavirus. I feel fine with mild symptoms. InshAllah will get well soon. — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) May 25, 2021

A day earlier, the minister had chaired the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) which had decided to hold examinations of classes 10 and 12 after June 20.

This is a developing story...