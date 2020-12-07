In a first, Pakistan top court conducts online hearing amid COVID-19

ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday for the first time heard arguments of a lawyer through video link in a case related to Shaheen Airport Services, taking safety measures amid second wave of COVID-19.

Senior lawyer Khalid Anwar argued his case from his home after he was allowed by the apex court due to his illness and COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The lawyer was provided video link facility by the Karachi Registry on the orders of the top court.

Justice Mushir Alam during the hearing said that Anwar has been facilitated due to coronavirus sitauation.

He said that the court would continue the online system for hearing after successful trial for the public convenience.

On December 1, the top court for the first time permitted SC lawyer Khalid Anwar to represent his client in the court from home via video link amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Anwar had asked the court to allow him to work from home as he could not come to apex court’s Karachi Registry due to the pandemic.

In 2019, the apex court started hearing of cases through e-Court system. It was for the first time in judicial history of Pakistan that a three member bench headed by then Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel formally initiated the proceedings of cases through e-Court system at Principal seat Islamabad and Supreme Court Branch Registry Karachi.

The Advocate of Karachi whose cases were fixed for hearing at the Karachi Registry had argued their cases through videolink and the Bench at Principal Seat Islamabad heard and decided the cases.