Covid-19: Record 268,000 vaccinated in Pakistan in one day

ISLAMABAD – More than 268,000 people in Pakistan received the coronavirus vaccine on May 25 – the country’s highest one-day total since the start of the national immunization drive.

National Command and Operation Center Chief and PTI leader Tuesday took to his official handle where he shared the latest stats. Country administered 267,953 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine during the last 24 hours in Pakistan, his tweet reads.

Umar also requested all those who registered for the vaccine to visit vaccination centers at the earliest. Those who are waiting for the second dose should promptly visit the vaccination center when the time comes, he added.

Pakistan has so far administered 5,358,808 Covid vaccine doses till now. 1,286,429 of the persons have been fully vaccinated while 2,857,746 received first dosages.

In a major achievement in the battle against the novel virus, Pakistan announced that it has developed a homemade vaccine PakVac with the help of Chinese Cansino Bio after rigorous quality control checks.