COVID-19: Pakistan sees slight drop with 48 new deaths
09:19 AM | 14 May, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Friday witnessed a slight decline in the Covid deaths as 48 people lost their lives due to the third wave while 3,265 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, figures of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) cited.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 19,384 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 873,220.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 4,123 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 780,438. As of Friday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 73,398, while the positivity rate was dropped at 8.19 percent.

At least 296,364 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 324,106 in Punjab 126,403 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 78,969 in Islamabad, 23,778 in Balochistan, 18,186 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,414 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 9,282 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,780 in Sindh, 3,723 in KP, 724 in Islamabad, 511 in Azad Kashmir, 257 in Balochistan, and 107 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 30,700 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 12,380,67 since the first case was reported.

