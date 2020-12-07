Pakistan reports 3,795 fresh cases, 37 deaths amid COVID-19 surge

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Monday has reported 37 deaths in the last 24 hours by Covid-19, as the number of positive cases has surged to 420,294.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 8,398 as 37 more died in one day. Another 2,539 patients are in critical condition.

So far, a total of 356,542people have recovered from the novel virus while the active number of cases stands at 55,354. The positivity rate has surged to 9.7%.

Bahrain becomes first Muslim country to approve ... 05:30 PM | 5 Dec, 2020 MANAMA – Bahrain has become second nation in the world and first in the Muslim states to approve the emergency ...

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad. Punjab has overtaken Sindh in the most number of casualties.

Till now 184,486 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 123,762 in Punjab, 49,676 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 32,816 in Islamabad, 17,466 in Balochistan, 7,356 in Azad Kashmir and 4,732 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 3,177 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 3,019 in Sindh, 1,413 in KP, 341 in Islamabad, 181 in Azad Kashmir, 169 in Balochistan, and 98 in GB.

Pakistan has so far conducted 5,794,242 coronavirus tests and 39,076 in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate climbed to 9.71% after 5 months. Moreover, the country has a recovery rate of over 84%.

Karachi remained first with the highest positivity of 21.31% followed by Abbottabad at 17.86% and Peshawar at 16.66%. Hyderabad observed a positivity rate of 14% while Rawalpindi reported 12.09% and Lahore 9.74%.