Pakistan bans air travel for unvaccinated people after Sep 10

KARACHI – The Civil Aviation Authority of Pakistan announced new guidelines making Covid vaccination certificates mandatory for boarding domestic flights starting September 10.

The latest travel advisory issued by the aviation regulator said all travelers above the age of 18 years will have to be fully vaccinated before boarding any domestic flight.

It further said that partially vaccinated passengers will not be entertained in the flights anymore after the deadline. It directed all airlines to check passenger’s vaccine certificates before allowing them to board.

Passengers below the age of 17 years or medically advised against covid vaccine administration would be exempted from the new restrictions. Travelers landing in Pakistan will have to get a PCR test 72 hours prior to departure.

Earlier, Pakistan commenced Covid vaccination for people above the age of 17 years. It is mandatory for students to get fully immunized by October 15.

NCOC, the country’s top monitoring body on novel disease, announced new restrictions for cities with high infection rate.