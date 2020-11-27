Pakistan reports 3,113 new coronavirus cases, 54 deaths in one day

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Friday has reported 54 deaths and 3,113 fresh cases in the last 24 hours by a novel coronavirus.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), the number of positive cases has surged to 389,311 while the death tally has jumped to 7,897.

Pakistan has conducted 43,214 tests in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate has surpassed previously recorded 7%. At least 2,112 patients are said to be in critical condition.

So far, a total of 335,881 people have recovered from the virus while the active number of cases stands at 45,533.

COVID-19: Pakistan bans in-flight meal service on ... 11:39 PM | 26 Nov, 2020 KARACHI – The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Thursday barred the airlines from serving meals to passenger on ...

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab and other regions. Till now 168,783 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 117,160 in Punjab, 46,281 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 17,008 in Balochistan, 28,980 in Islamabad, 6,501 in Azad Kashmir and 4,598 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 2,945 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 2,885 in Sindh, 1,346 in KP, 165 in Balochistan, 305 in Islamabad, 155 in Azad Kashmir and 96 in GB.

In the world, the United States reported the most infections in a day. India was second with 44,032 new infections while Italy reported 28,764 new cases and Brazil 31,537.