Three killed as fire rages at factory in Karachi’s Orangi
12:17 PM | 27 Nov, 2020
KARACHI – At least three people have died in a fire that broke out at a factory in neighbourhood of Orangi on Friday.
As per the police officials, a fire erupted at the factory situated near Orangi No 4. The police team and fire brigade vehicles reached the scene after being informed.
After hours of firefighting, the fire has been extinguished but the cooling process is underway.
Three fire tenders took part in the firefighting operation. The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained. The people who died in the blaze were identified as Akram, Shahid and Ismail.
