PM Imran to nominate Gilgit Baltistan CM today

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned an urgent meeting on Friday to finalize the names for the position of the chief minister and other cabinet members for Gilgit Baltistan.

According to the details, Barrister Khalid Khurshid and Fatehullah Khan are the strong nominees for the position of CM for G-B province.

For the cabinet members, sources said Syed Amjad Zaidi is likely to name as the speaker while Nazir Advocate as Deputy Speaker Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly. Javed Manawa is expected to be next finance minister, Raja Nasir Abbas is likely to be appointed for Sports, Culture, and Tourism. Wazir Kaleem and Raja Azeem are likely to be the new ministers for the department of works and education, respectively.

In the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly session, the election of Speaker and Deputy Speaker was carried out by secret ballot.

Earlier on November 24, the ruling party announced that it is set to form government in GB after securing a majority in the Legislative Assembly following the 2020 election.

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf grabbed 10 seats in the general elections. But after gaining the support of six independent winners and allotment of six reserved seats, PTI secured 22 out of the 33 seats in the Assembly.