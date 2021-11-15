Chinese company to develop booking system for Pakistan Railways
Web Desk
09:30 PM | 15 Nov, 2021
Chinese company to develop booking system for Pakistan Railways
Share

The Pakistan Railways has signed a deal with a Chinese defence and technology company to develop an artificial intelligence system that would allow passengers to plan and book door-to-door journeys using a single app.

Under the public–private partnership agreement, the China North Industries Group Corporation (Norinco) will develop the service over the next 10 years.

Habibur Rehman Gilani, the secretary of Pakistan’s Ministry of Railways, said the deal would not involve any financing from the rail operator.

Norinco will get a share in ticket price, freight and value-added services.

The system is being called the Railway Automated Booking and Travel Assistance initiative. It will allow passengers to book and pay for each mode of transport on a journey using the app. They will also be able to check train status, choose seats, order car rentals and meals, as well as book a hotel.

Beijing-based Norinco has been involved in a number of projects in the China֪–Pakistan Economic Corridor, most notably the Orange Line in Lahore, the country’s first metro service.

Pakistan Railways increases train fare from Nov 1 08:29 PM | 26 Oct, 2021

LAHORE – Pakistan Railways has announced to increase ticket price for passenger trains from November 2021. The ...

More From This Category
PM Imran says PML-N digging its own grave by ...
08:51 PM | 15 Nov, 2021
Dogu Akdeniz-21 – Pakistan frigate Alamgir ...
08:30 PM | 15 Nov, 2021
Bail for suspects as Lahore rickshaw harassment ...
07:59 PM | 15 Nov, 2021
IHC issues notice to ex-GB judge over allegations ...
06:33 PM | 15 Nov, 2021
Petroleum prices to remain unchanged in Nov as PM ...
05:57 PM | 15 Nov, 2021
Pakistan supporting WFP as it ramps up ...
05:43 PM | 15 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bollywood star Rajkummar Rao ties the knot with longtime friend
09:15 PM | 15 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr