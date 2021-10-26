Pakistan Railways increases train fare from Nov 1

08:29 PM | 26 Oct, 2021
Pakistan Railways increases train fare from Nov 1
LAHORE – Pakistan Railways has announced to increase ticket price for passenger trains from November 2021.

The prices will be increased by 10%, reports said, adding that fares for freight trains will be hiked by 5%.

The new prices will come into effect from November 1.

The increase in fares comes on the back of surging petroleum price in the country, as well international market.

The petrol price is expected to increase by Rs7 per litre from November 1 due to continuous depreciation of the Pakistani currency.

However, the diesel price is likely to increase up to Rs9 per litre. Fluctuations in imported oil prices during the next five days will determine the final price.

