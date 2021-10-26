Pakistan Railways increases train fare from Nov 1
Share
LAHORE – Pakistan Railways has announced to increase ticket price for passenger trains from November 2021.
The prices will be increased by 10%, reports said, adding that fares for freight trains will be hiked by 5%.
The new prices will come into effect from November 1.
The increase in fares comes on the back of surging petroleum price in the country, as well international market.
The petrol price is expected to increase by Rs7 per litre from November 1 due to continuous depreciation of the Pakistani currency.
However, the diesel price is likely to increase up to Rs9 per litre. Fluctuations in imported oil prices during the next five days will determine the final price.
Petrol price likely to be increased by Rs7 per ... 09:01 AM | 26 Oct, 2021
KARACHI – The petrol price is expected to increase by Rs7 per litre from November 1 due to continuous ...
- Pakistan Railways increases train fare from Nov 108:29 PM | 26 Oct, 2021
- LIVE — PAKvNZ: Pakistan restrict New Zealand to 134 in T20 World ...08:19 PM | 26 Oct, 2021
- Ali Embroidery Junior National Tennis Championship 2021: Top seeds ...08:05 PM | 26 Oct, 2021
- US Consul General Lahore highlights English as a way to build ...07:16 PM | 26 Oct, 2021
- ‘Time to avenge’: PCB chief’s statement echoes Pakistan’s ...06:20 PM | 26 Oct, 2021
- Shaista Lodhi all set to become the new face of PTV's morning show04:59 PM | 26 Oct, 2021
- Birthday wishes pour in as Faysal Quraishi turns 4804:29 PM | 26 Oct, 2021
- Minal Khan shares glimpses of her Nathia Gali trip with Ahsan Mohsin ...06:00 PM | 26 Oct, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021