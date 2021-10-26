Petrol price likely to be increased by Rs7 per litre
Web Desk
09:01 AM | 26 Oct, 2021
KARACHI – The petrol price is expected to increase by Rs7 per litre from November 1 due to continuous depreciation of the Pakistani currency.

However, the diesel price is likely to increase up to Rs9 per litre. Fluctuations in imported oil prices during the next five days will determine the final price.

The government had announced a massive price hike in petroleum products, increasing the per litre cost of petrol by Rs10.49 and high-speed diesel by Rs12.44 for the next fortnight on October 16.

The increase in POL products was notified a day after the government hiked power tariff by Rs1.39 per unit which would come into effect from next month.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, the price of kerosene oil had been increased by Rs10.95 per litre while light speed diesel had got costlier by Rs8.84 per litre.

