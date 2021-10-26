Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 26 October 2021
10:05 AM | 26 Oct, 2021
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 26, 2021 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:30 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|174
|175
|Euro
|EUR
|200.5
|203
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|239
|241.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|48.5
|49
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|46.75
|47.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|128.5
|130
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.75
|388.50
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|139
|141
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.75
|23.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.45
|23.75
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.7
|16.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.1
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.7
|484.2
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.45
|36.8
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.45
|97.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.5
|17.75
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.7
|394.7
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.9
|40.5
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|126.1
|127.6
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|18.45
|18.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|159.9
|160.8
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.8
|4.9
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 26 October 202110:25 AM | 26 Oct, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...10:05 AM | 26 Oct, 2021
- T20 World Cup: Taliban greet Afghanistan team for defeating Scotland09:36 AM | 26 Oct, 2021
- Petrol price likely to be increased by Rs7 per litre09:01 AM | 26 Oct, 2021
- Pakistan reports 572 new Covid cases, six deaths08:30 AM | 26 Oct, 2021
Indian cricketers jump to Shami's defense amid intense online trolling
06:10 PM | 25 Oct, 2021
- Mira Sethi questions the definition of masculinity that targets ...07:15 PM | 25 Oct, 2021
- Twitter hilariously trolls Akshay Kumar after Pakistan's victory ...05:38 PM | 25 Oct, 2021
- Babar Azam's father breaks into tears after Pakistan’s victory ...04:46 PM | 25 Oct, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021