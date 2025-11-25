Iran’s National Security Chief in Pakistan to strengthen Strategic Ties

ISLAMABAD – Iran’s National Security Advisor Ali Larijani landed in Pakistan, receiving formal welcome at Noor Khan Airbase. His visit is packed with high-level meetings that could shape regional security and diplomatic relations.

Larijani is set to meet with President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, showing importance of his mission. Iranian envoy will also hold talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar at Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the morning, before attending a dinner at the Iranian embassy tonight.

Larijani is scheduled to meet National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in the afternoon, showing engagement with Pakistan’s legislative leadership.

It promises further high-level interactions as he meets the country’s top military brass, and will hold presser at the Iranian embassy in the evening.

Larijani’s visit is said to be important in shaping Iran-Pakistan relations, touching on issues of security, trade, and regional diplomacy.